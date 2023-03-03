'It’s weird Lyft liked a video about a dog wedding:’ Social media managers on forgetting to log out of brand accounts

It’s every social media manager’s nightmare: Accidentally liking a post — or worse — while logged into a brand's social media account instead of a personal one.

It’s more common than you would think.

Lyft social media manager Bri Reynolds admitted she is definitely guilty of the accidental doom-scroll from a brand account.

“After a day’s worth of posting content, you want to treat yourself to some mindless TikTok scrolling, and before long you’re suddenly liking random butter sculpture videos and day-in-the-life makeup tutorials from the brand account you manage,” she said.

Reynolds said she typically catches herself at about 20 videos deep, and quickly goes back to unlike them once she realizes that “it’s probably weird that Lyft liked a video about a dog wedding.”

Bari Rosenstein, social media manager for Auntie Anne’s and Jamba, said she has also committed the same blunder, particularly when logged into Auntie Anne’s Twitter, Instagram and TikTok handles. She usually unlikes posts within a few seconds and, fortunately, no one has noticed.

Hailey Knott, American Eagle Outfitters’ social media manager, said that it still happens to her, even after being in the industry for over seven years.

“Listen, it happens,” Knott said. “If it somehow gets that user on our profile or a click to our website, I’ll take it.”

McDonald’s acknowledged the relatable faux pas in a comedic social media post on Tuesday.



McDonald’s social media director Guillaume Huin declined to comment on the post, but wrote on LinkedIn that “every social media manager knows the feeling” of making a mistake.

Other social media managers commented on Huin’s post, saying how relatable it is, and applauded McDonald’s for “humanizing” their role.

It’s natural for people to be curious about how brands’ social media channels are run, since consumers want a peek at the humans behind the handle. Brands that pull back the curtain are being rewarded with high engagement for being relatable and transparent, said Reynolds.

McDonald’s post helps to “create a personal connection by making the consumer feel heard and seen, and builds trust and authenticity better than a high-polished post ever could,” said Reynolds. “A post like this that uses lo-fi creative to acknowledge what’s relatable to their audience, rather than a polished graphic or talk-to-camera video, inspires engagement. It’s the type of cultural relevance nod that all brands are after.”

Lyft has realized how important it is to break the fourth wall and has seen success with its own content, Reynolds explained.

“Building a community is a two-way street,” she said. “It’s important for audiences to know it’s not just an intern running channels anymore; there’s a dedicated social team at Lyft and more companies every day.”

Lyft’s audience loves getting to see a side of the brand that’s a little more casual and self-aware, said Reynolds.

Auntie Anne’s has also gotten in on the trend, making Rosenstein herself the star of some of its posts on social media.

“People are realizing it is humans behind the brand accounts,” said Rosenstein. “They are people doing this for a living. We all make mistakes and we are all just having fun online.”