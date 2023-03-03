Glastonbury replaces connectivity sponsor after 20 years
The Glastonbury Festival, which confirmed its 2023 headliners today (3 March), has replaced longstanding telecoms partner EE with Vodafone, with the sponsorship and PR being handled by agency Fuse.
