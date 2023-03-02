Meet United Airlines’ chief trash officer, Oscar the Grouch

The Sesame Street fan favorite is at the center of the carrier’s latest public awareness campaign.

CHICAGO: United Airlines has enlisted Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch to spearhead a public awareness campaign about the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel.

SAF is an alternative to conventional jet fuel that, on a lifecycle basis, reduces greenhouse-gas emissions associated with air travel, United said in a statement. While SAF is made from used cooking oil and agricultural waste, it could in the future be composed of other feedstocks, including household trash or forest waste.

That’s where Oscar the Grouch, United’s new chief trash officer, and his love of garbage comes in. The iconic Sesame Street mascot will simplify SAF in an approachable and entertaining way.

"We're counting on Oscar the Grouch to help us educate and engage employees, customers and the traveling public, to rally them to the cause," United Airlines chief communications officer Josh Earnest said on a media call on Wednesday.

Until at least the end of this year, Oscar will appear on social media, The New York Times’ Wordle, digital billboards and on board United flights, as well as cameos on platforms such as Hulu and YouTube.

“Think of this as a public awareness campaign,” Earnest said. “We need people to realize the significant impact SAF can play both in decarbonizing the commercial airline industry, but also in the broader fight against climate change.”

Consumers can contribute, too. United is giving travelers the opportunity to supplement its investment in the UAV Sustainable Flight Fund, which focuses on decarbonizing air travel by accelerating the research, production and technologies associated with SAF.

“We don’t have the solutions today at the scale that we need to really make a difference in the emissions [overall], but we can make a difference for tomorrow,” said United chief sustainability officer Lauren Riley. “[That’s] fundamentally what this campaign and the fund United launched last week are about.”

United aims to be 100% green by lowering its greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets, Riley added.

United, which works with agency Ketchum on consumer PR, posted Q4 2022 earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as it made a profit of $843 million. Its bottom-line growth was a 31% improvement on three years earlier, the last pre-pandemic period. Revenue of $12.4 billion was 14% higher than Q4 2019.