Lyft, Whole Foods alum Brian McGuigan joins Bully Pulpit Interactive

SAN FRANCISCO: Public affairs firm Bully Pulpit Interactive has hired Brian McGuigan as an MD, based in its San Francisco office.

McGuigan started in the newly created role on Monday. He is reporting to BPI cofounder and partner Ben Coffey Clark.

“The economy is unpredictable and there has been a tendency in tech companies and throughout the larger business community to pull back from engagement with their most important audiences,” said McGuigan. “Many business leaders are recognizing that mistake right now and looking for partners to come in and help them get on the front foot again. So how they are communicating with key audiences, leveraging public affairs and marketing, that will be my main responsibility in this position.”

McGuigan will work to grow BPI’s presence on the West Coast. Including its San Francisco staff, BPI has a team of more than 200 in more than 20 states, including offices in New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

McGuigan was most recently head of communications at property broker Pacaso. Before that, he was Lyft’s director of public affairs, a role in which he first worked with BPI. At the ride-hailing company, McGuigan worked on advocacy campaigns that supported the company’s expansion to all 50 states and Canada.

He also ran corporate communications and public policy for Whole Foods Market at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and worked at media firm Joe Trippi & Associates, the British Embassy in Washington and the Obama for America campaign.

Former BPI partner Ben LaBolt joined the Biden Administration this week as White House communications director, replacing Kate Bedingfield.

Bully Pulpit Interactive’s revenue increased 8% in 2021 to $47.2 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.