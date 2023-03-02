Purpose Awards EMEA: chair of judges named as deadline nears

Jerry Daykin, VP - head of media at premium spirits company Beam Suntory, has been named as the head of judges at the Purpose Awards EMEA, the awards scheme from PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector.

The final deadline for entries is Thursday 16 March. The shortlist will be announced in April and the Awards lunch will take place on Friday 9 June at The Londoner Hotel.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.

With the rise of cause marketing and social purpose showing no signs of slowing, winning a Purpose Award is a perfect way to demonstrate your organisation's ability to excel in this crucial area.

Daykin, our chair of judges this year, is a highly-experienced global marketing leader. Before joining Beam Suntory, he led global or regional teams at GSK (now Haleon), Diageo and Mondelez.

Alongside this, he is outspoken about the importance of diversity and inclusion. Daykin is a World Federation of Advertisers Diversity Ambassador and a voluntary director at the Conscious Advertising Network and Outvertising. He helped produce the WFA’s guide to D&I in marketing and media and then went on to literally write the book on 'Inclusive Marketing'.

List of categories

Brand Led

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Advocacy Campaign

Charity/NGO

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Advocacy Campaign

Public Sector

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Collaboration

Best Environmental Cause Campaign

Best Health Cause Campaign

Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign

Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign

Best Fundraising Campaign

Best Advocacy Campaign

Specialist

Best Proof of Authenticity

Best Use of Creativity

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers

Best Use of Technology

Company Awards

Agency of the Year

Brand of the Year

Comms Professional of the Year

