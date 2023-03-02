‘When did consensus ever sell popcorn?’ – Penny Mordaunt discusses Edelman’s low trust findings
Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons and lord president of the Council, discussed the harmful repercussions of losing public trust at the launch of Edelman’s latest UK Trust Barometer.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>