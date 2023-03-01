PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Campaign

Although most 13- to 24-year-olds in the UK have been exposed to harmful content on social media recently, few bother reporting it – something Ofcom wanted to change. There was just one small problem. Ofcom’s own research showed that young people are less likely to engage with it than older generations. It turned to 3 Monkeys Zeno for help, with the agency assigned to create a social media campaign to encourage young people to report harmful content.

Focus groups with 13- to 24-year-olds revealed how young people cared what their grandmothers thought about them and the wider world. This led to recruiting TikTok influencer Lewis Leigh and his nan, Phyllis, to front the OnlyNans campaign – a pun on the OnlyFans platform notorious for its explicit content. The 21-year-old influencer and his nan went viral during the pandemic lockdown, thanks to their dance videos that helped secure Leigh more than 1.6 million followers.

The agency worked with Leigh to create a video of him scrolling through his phone with his nan, with her giving her verdict on content that should be reported. The campaign was launched on TikTok last year, supported by a paid campaign on both TikTok and Instagram. It resulted in 76 per cent of respondents saying they would be “more likely to report harm” after seeing Leigh’s content. One post alone on Leigh’s TikTok account received 2.7 million views and had more than 14,000 engagements. The campaign also resulted in 46 pieces of media coverage with a total reach of 77.8 million.

Judge’s comment

“A brilliant initiative, shows well how they worked with the influencer throughout; the use of research and analysis to drive the campaign, messaging and direction are all incredibly well thought out and clear.”

