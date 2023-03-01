PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best In-house Comms Team for Corporate Communications

The 22-strong Sodexo team encompasses PR, campaigns, content and internal comms. It has a modest budget, at £537,000 between September 2021 and August 2022, but a huge remit. It is part of a food service and facilities management giant that employs more than 30,000 people in the UK and operates at more than 1,700 sites, ranging from offices and sports stadiums to schools, hospitals, military bases and prisons.

The past year has seen the team make a strategic decision to do fewer things bigger and better in order to maximise its impact. It has struck a balance between reactive work and proactive activity, using a calendar of creative campaigns to complement the day-to-day work of the team. This has been part of a drive to demonstrate how comms can be a commercial and strategic partner to other parts of the organisation.

A raft of campaigns highlighted how Sodexo lives up to its social values. Examples included launching a report in partnership with Justine Greening’s Purpose Coalition to map its social value priorities on to the levelling-up goals her organisation has developed. And Sodexo featured in the official book marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with a section focused on the company’s commitment to including women in leadership roles.

The team also produced a report calling on the Government to commission a dedicated strategy for tackling food waste and recommending that mandatory food waste reporting be included. The report generated a number of meetings with interested stakeholders, was noted by the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Defra, and in June 2022, Defra issued a consultation on food waste reporting for large businesses.

The team has overhauled the company’s use of its social media channels by thinking ‘social first’ and optimising content, as well as continually analysing content performance. This has resulted in a significant rise in average engagement from 1.5 per cent in early 2021 to 6.47 per cent on Twitter and 7.86 per cent on LinkedIn last year, with highs of up to 25 per cent on key posts.

Judge’s comment

“A metric-driven team, which has tackled big societal issues and generated some powerful results with a relatively modest budget.”

