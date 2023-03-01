PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign

The winner in this category is ‘Hybrid Is here’ by MHP Mischief with IWG.

Added 27 minutes ago

Working from home vs the office is a fiercely contested talking point with no shortage of commentators, and IWG – the world’s largest flexible office-space provider – wanted to own the media narrative around hybrid working. It assigned MHP Mischief the task of devising and executing a campaign to show how hybrid working is a ‘win-win’ for employees and employers.

The agency came up with a campaign that showed how firms embracing hybrid working not only reduced costs and carbon footprints but also improved talent retention. The issue was brought to life and given prominence through case studies featuring companies such as Standard Chartered, along with media stunts and a drumbeat of proactive stories for the media, such as The Pret Effect – how the presence of a Pret A Manger in small-town locations encourages hybrid working.

MHP Mischief created a workspace in the middle of a Tesco fruit and vegetable aisle to announce a new partnership between IWG and Tesco offering office space at a number of its sites. The stunt generated more than 550 pieces of coverage.

It also successfully lobbied the Oxford English Dictionary to add the term ‘hybrid working’ and it positioned IWG chief executive Mark Dixon as an expert on hybrid and flexible working – with regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and in The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times.

The campaign generated 5,980 pieces of coverage across the world, 809 of them in the UK, between November 2021 and September 2022, with IWG firmly established as the voice of hybrid working.

Judge’s comment

“Loved this campaign and its combination of set-piece campaigns, real-time insights, thought leadership and consistent voice. A great example of data, PR stunt and soundbite moments all resulting in measurable business benefit.”

Highly commended

‘Wagatha Christie: Winning the wag war’ by Citypress for Brabners 

Citypress and its client, law firm Brabners, which was acting for Coleen Rooney in her libel case against Rebekah Vardy, devised a campaign that won over a hostile media through a combination of regular background briefings and public statements. Media sentiment went from being 70 per cent negative to 100 per cent positive between June 2020 and October 2022. And more than 130 pieces of national coverage referenced either the firm or its head of litigation, Paul Lunt.

Shortlisted

‘Green means go’ by MHP Mischief for E.ON

‘Hidden talent’ by 3 Monkeys Zeno for PageGroup

‘Russian war crimes house’ by FINN with Victor Pinchuk Foundation


