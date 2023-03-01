PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs

To say 2022 was a good year for MHP Mischief would be an understatement. Its blend of specialist reputation advisory, stakeholder advocacy, policy engagement, consumer activation and leadership consultancy resulted in soaring income, a bigger team and larger client roster.

The agency’s corporate and public affairs specialists stood at 60 in 2022, 20 per cent up on the previous year. Its revenues rose 29 per cent, to reach £11.2m, and the agency took on six new clients – taking its roster to 66. E.ON, Atos, British Business Bank and Spotify are among more than 20 clients for which MHP Mischief provides integrated corporate and public affairs support.

A high-profile example of how this works in practice was positioning web hosting company and domain registrar GoDaddy as a leading commentator on the UK’s post-pandemic SME economy, by launching Venture Forward – a thought-leadership platform that combined proprietary data, customer polling and an academic partnership with the University of Kent.

MHP Mischief’s work is rooted in behavioural science data and insights. In 2022 it launched a specialist consultancy called Accord, in partnership with behavioural science consultancy Influence At Work and the authors of Poles Apart: Why People Turn Against Each Other, and How to Bring Them Together. Accord helps business leaders to manage divisive situations and has already won clients such as the UN, Roche and Disney.

A new strategic partnership with market research firm Savanta bolstered MHP Mischief’s research and analytics capabilities, boosted by embedding Savanta’s political research director into the agency’s team.

Judge’s comment

“MHP's work with psychologists and behavioural scientists takes agency activity in a new direction and they should be lauded for such an innovation.”

Highly commended

Fourtold

A small agency that punches above its weight, counting global brands such as Meta, Vodafone, PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson among its clients. Its 30-strong team, 90 per cent of whom are employed as consultants, increased fee income by 62 per cent between 2020 and 2021, to reach £3.45m. And its net profit in 2021 was £1.26m, with an impressive 36 per cent profit margin.

Shortlisted

BCW

Hanover

SEC Newgate UK