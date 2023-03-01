PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best Agency for Public Affairs

In 2022 the BECG Group consolidated its position as the top-ranked public affairs agency in PRWeek’s Top 150 UK PR consultancies, with a 34 per cent rise in fee income to £11.3m in 2021-22. During this period its profit rose 31 per cent to £1.8m.

The agency, which specialises in the built environment, sets out to help its clients through communications that create understanding, acceptance and support. It’s an approach that has resulted in a formidable client roster, with Amex GBT, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Bradwell B and Northern Gas Networks just some of the organisations it works for.

In the past four years the agency has consistently scored higher than average for client satisfaction, and in 2021 it had the highest overall satisfaction ratings for a UK-based agency, according to insights firm Q&R.

One of the BECG Group’s highlights in 2021-22 was its Service with Respect campaign for the Institute of Customer Service, which highlighted abuse suffered by customer-facing staff. The campaign led to the Home Office amending its Sentencing Bill to ensure that assaults on workers performing public services are always aggravated in sentencing terms. The agency also invested £1m in developing its SoCrowd social media management platform and clients can now scan some 80,000 sources, track people’s opinions over time, and gain insights into the public’s use of online communications.

The BECG Group’s 155-strong team benefits from everything from mental health support to career development and flexible working policies. And its commitment to diversity has seen the proportion of staff from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds rise from 12.5 per cent in 2021 to 18 per cent in 2022.

Judge ’ s comment



“BECG continues to add to its client roster, revenue and people count. Behind this lies a combination of high quality and specialist client service, investment in its people and a balanced development of the firm’s culture.”

Shortlisted

Dentons Global Advisors

H/Advisors Cicero

Headland Consultancy

PLMR

WA Communications