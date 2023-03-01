PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Best Agency for Corporate and/or Financial Comms

Blurred’s distinctive offering combines expertise in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risk and corporate transparency with a focus on shaping and communicating corporate purpose. It works with some of the world’s biggest businesses to address issues such as climate change and biodiversity, DEI, human rights and business integrity.

The agency’s business model is based on work that is purpose-led and delivers for people and planet while also making a profit. It’s a stance that saw Blurred turn down 25 briefs last year because they didn’t fit the agency’s values or because it deemed the work “superficial”.

In 2022 it won a number of new clients, including Kellogg’s, Capri Holdings, Motorway, ZeroAvia and Bacardi. And it grew existing clients such as Coca-Cola, Arçelik, BT Group, Associated British Foods and Mondi. Between November 2021 and September 2022 fees rose 28 per cent to reach £3m, and profit increased by 92 per cent to reach £698,000.

Last year the agency also celebrated achieving net zero in terms of carbon emissions, and was recognised as one of the industry’s best places to work – winning in three categories in the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022.

Blurred’s own ethical credentials are highlighted in its B Corp status, which it has held since 2021. And its commitment to diversity was recognised last year when it became the first agency to be promoted from Blueprint Ally to full Blueprint status in the industry’s diversity mark scheme.

Judge’s comment

“A great example of practising what they preach and genuinely putting purpose into practice… good to see tangible benefits for clients.”

Shortlisted

Cirkle Partnership

Grayling Communications

Headland Consultancy

MHP Mischief