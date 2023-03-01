Ex-CCO Pete Marino exits Molson Coors

Marino’s departure coincides with the launch of a commercial division at the company.

CHICAGO: Former chief public affairs and communications officer Pete Marino is leaving Molson Coors.

The brewer announced Marino’s departure in a statement about the launch of a commercial division in the Americas.

The new organization will include the U.S., Canada and Latin Americas sales, marketing, innovation and digital strategy teams, as well as the company’s non-alcohol and liquor portfolios.

To support the new department, Michelle St. Jacques, who served as Molson Coors’ CMO since 2019, was appointed chief commercial officer, a newly created role. Sofia Colucci, global VP of marketing, will take over as CMO.

Marino said via LinkedIn that “now is a good time for me to step out,” and that he will work for a few more weeks to get St. Jacques up to speed.

“It’s time for someone else to lead that integration and take these emerging growth brands to the next level,” Marino said. “The memories, experiences and relationships I have made are vast and meaningful. From coworkers to so many of our awesome wholesalers, the list of people I will miss working with is too long to mention here.”

Although Marino did not specify his next move, Molson Coors said in a statement he is pursuing “his next entrepreneurial venture.”

Since joining Molson Coors, formerly MillerCoors, over a decade ago, Marino has held senior positions, including being promoted to chief public affairs and comms officer in 2014.

In 2017, Marino took on the additional role of president of Tenth and Blake, the beverage brand’s craft and import business development arm. Two years later, Marino was named president of emerging growth, with Adam Collins appointed as the new comms head.

Marino was also previously president of Olson PR and founder and president of Dig Communications, which Olson acquired in 2010.

Molson Coors brands include Blue Moon, Coors, Foster's, Miller Lite, Peroni, Leinenkugel's and Topo Chico. It reported better-than-expected profit in Q4. Sales for the quarter dropped from $3.19 billion to $3.15 billion and it posted a net loss of $589.8 million, influenced in part due to a goodwill impairment charge. For 2022 as a whole, the company posted top- and bottom-line growth for the first time in over a decade.