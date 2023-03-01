GroupM launches tool to help brands invest in quality journalism

The Back to News initiative will steer clients toward investing in vetted quality news content through a partnership with global nonprofit Internews.

NEW YORK: GroupM said on Tuesday it has launched a tool and initiative to encourage clients to shift their media budgets toward vetted, quality news publishers.

The Back to News initiative is underpinned by a partnership with global nonprofit Internews, which uses machine learning and human reviewers to vet news sites across the world for journalistic quality and integrity.

The partnership with GroupM is tied to the nonprofit’s Ads for News initiative, which helps brands reach news readers on more than 10,000 trusted websites in more than 50 countries by evaluating publishers on criteria such as sourcing methods, editorial policy and statements around reporting ethics.

The offering is currently live in eight markets across Europe and Asia-Pacific and plans to have inclusion lists available for 60 markets by the end of the year, including the U.S. GroupM declined to name which clients are currently using the tool.

Back to News is part of GroupM’s Responsible Investment framework, launched in 2021 to drive media investment toward publishers that align with its standards on brand safety, data ethics, responsible journalism, DE&I and sustainability.

“It would have been really disingenuous not to continue looking at ways we could be funding responsible journalistic enterprises,” said Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, citing a steep decline of investment in news content by advertisers over the past decade.

“You see the knock-on effects that happen with [declining] levels of media literacy, the overall population not being able to discern mis- and dis-information, and it feels like a higher order societal benefit to continue to fund journalistic enterprise,” she added.

Clients can access vetted news publishers through a Back to News inclusion list tailored to each market, as well as through a programmatic private marketplace and other inventory packages at biddable prices. Taylor said she doesn’t expect a material price increase for clients to purchase Back to News-verified inventory.

“Given programmatic and our ability to layer on attributes of an audience as well as where someone is, I don’t think there is necessarily a price premium. We’re not anticipating that,” she said.

GroupM is working to engage clients in the initiative after many became skittish about advertising within news content during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most front-page stories felt like a brand safety crisis. As a result, they resorted to blunt methods of keyword blocking that resulted in a further decline of investment in quality journalism.

GroupM is using webinars and other educational content to help clients understand why investing in quality news is good for business. Taylor said many clients “are along a spectrum as it relates to their level of comfort with brand safety/suitability” around news.

“We recognize there were unintended consequences when we had blunt tools at our disposal in the early days of [keyword blocking] technology,” Taylor said. “This is a re-education and awareness of taking contextual clues versus keyword blocking around different thematics.”

In a press release, GroupM highlights data from Integral Ad Science that shows ads seen on high quality news sites are perceived as 74% more likeable and receive 20% higher engagement than the same ads on lower quality sites.

It also shares that, according to the IAB, advertising against news has a positive or neutral impact on 84% of consumers. Nearly half (43%) of consumers consider purchasing brands that advertise within news, while 39% agree they are comfortable recommending brands that advertise in news environments.

“In the Venn diagram of brand suitability and worthy contexts, we'll start to see more opportunities for impressions to flow [to the overlap],” Taylor said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.