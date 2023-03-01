MultiVu builds out services

NEW YORK: MultiVu, the premium content services division of PR Newswire, is expanding its offerings.

Adding to capabilities including full-service end-to-end video production and distribution, MultiVu will also offer digital services such as social video, expanded multichannel news release options and enhanced webcasting capabilities.

MultiVu is also focusing on improving other existing satellite and virtual media tour services. To that end, it has launched a media-tour hub, a microsite that’s home to all relevant media tour assets. Clients who use the media-tour services will have access to the media-tour hub as well as distribution via Cision to local TV websites.

As part of the division’s objective to create products and services that best serve their clients’ needs, MultiVu has also made hires and promotions in content services, production and sales, including the appointment of Faye Godfrey as VP of content services.

Godfrey most recently served as senior director of content syndication and audience development. Previously, she worked in content and production roles at Mediaplanet.

MultiVu offers media strategy, content creation and distribution services to its clients, including offerings from broadcast production and live and virtual events to digital and social services.