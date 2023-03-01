PRCA and CIPR welcome new lobbying rules for MPs

A new Code of Conduct for MPs, which bans them from acting as paid lobbyists, has been welcomed by the CIPR and PRCA.

In what is the biggest reform of the Code of Conduct in almost a decade, MPs are now banned from providing parliamentary advice to an outside employer. This includes providing services as a parliamentary adviser, consultant or strategist.

The new code is a “step forward for transparency and integrity in UK politics”, according to Liam Herbert (pictured), chair of the PRCA's public affairs board. And Alastair McCapra (pictured), chief executive, CIPR, said it will “give the public more confidence in the conduct of MPs”.

The new code, which came into effect yesterday (1 March), has been developed by the Committee on Standards and was approved by the House of Commons in December.

One of its stated aims is to “protect and enhance the reputation of the House of Commons, in order that the public can have justifiable confidence in it”.

Other changes to the code include requiring MPs to have written contracts for any outside work, stating that they cannot lobby for their employer or give paid parliamentary advice. Contracts should also set out the specific duties MPs will be required to carry out in their roles.

The new code strengthens lobbying rules. MPs are not allowed to “initiate nor participate in proceedings or approaches to Ministers, other Members or officials that seek to gain a material benefit for a client who has paid them or rewarded them in the last 12 months”.

This comes just days after it emerged that former trade secretary, Dr Liam Fox had lobbied the Prime Minister on behalf of an organisation he is paid £1,000 an hour to represent.

Sir Chris Bryant, chair of the Committee on Standards, described the new measures as representing a “renewed commitment to transparency, accountability and ability to scrutinise those who repeatedly fail to uphold high standards in elected office”.

Commenting on the changes, Herbert added: “The new Code of Conduct for MPs represents a step forward for transparency and integrity in UK politics. We are pleased to see the Committee adopt aspects of our own stringent Code of Conduct, most prominently the ban on elected Parliamentarians being paid to provide parliamentary advice.”

But he warned: “There are clear loopholes in the code when it comes to the definition of ‘parliamentary advice’ that could be exploited by MPs; these should be closed as soon as possible.”

McCapra also welcomed the new code. “These are much-needed, sensible and important changes that recognise long-standing concerns about the conduct of MPs and the standards expected of them.”

He added: “These rules are clear and will give the public more confidence in the conduct of MPs. We now need action taken to address the information that external lobbyists are required to declare so we have full transparency about all attempts to influence legislation and regulations.”