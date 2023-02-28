Weber Shandwick undergoes layoffs

About three dozen employees at SVP, EVP and VP levels are being laid off.

by Jess Ruderman Added 2 hours ago

Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann.

NEW YORK: Roughly three dozen employees at EVP, SVP and VP levels at Weber Shandwick will be out of a job this week, according to a source familiar with the internal cuts.

“Weber Shandwick made a small reduction to reshape our teams for the needs of our business today and the opportunities in front of us,” a spokesperson for the agency confirmed via email.

The agency has about 4,800 employees globally, 2,950 in the U.S., according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2022.

Representatives for Weber Shandwick would not confirm the number of layoffs included in the reduction.

Weber Shandwick has undergone a series of leadership hires and promotions early this year across its regional and global offices. The agency named three new regional heads of corporate affairs in North America, EMEA and APAC

In the U.S., Weber named former Edelman U.S. COO Jim O’Leary as CEO of North America. Additionally, the firm made three new North America appointments, named a new chief DE&I officer targeting regional efforts and a new GM of its Baltimore office.

In the U.K., Weber made two corporate enterprise hires, additionally appointing promotions of a new MD of London consumer and EVP of earned media within the U.K.

In 2021, Weber Shandwick posted a revenue increase of 5% globally to $872 million and a revenue jump of 5% in the U.S. to $520 million, according to the Agency Business Report 2022.


