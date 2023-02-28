Press Hook launches AI tool to streamline journalists’ sourcing efforts

Brands will be notified of relevant source requests, helping better target their coverage attempts.

by Ewan Larkin Added 1 hour ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: Press Hook has introduced an AI feature designed to help journalists and content creators with sourcing. 

After entering a prompt or series of keywords, such as “female-founded” or “BIPOC-owned,” Press Hook will automatically compile a list of brands for journalists to consider pitching. 

The product will also list a brief description as to why journalists should specifically consider each company. 

A screenshot of recommended brands from Press Hook’s AI sourcing tool. (Photo Credit: Press Hook.)

Michelle Songy, Press Hook’s CEO and founder, said the company had been considering such a feature since its inception in 2020. The emergence of ChatGPT, and its GPT-3 language model, drastically accelerated the process, turning Press Hook’s vision into a reality. 

“We saw the existing systems and how journalists were requesting sources. [There were] a large amount of wasteful pitches or irrelevant pitches,” Songy said. 

Songy, a PRWeek Dashboard 25 2023 honoree, said her company’s latest product will not only help connect reporters with more relevant brands, but also diversify their source list.

Press Hook also recently released a free press release generator, which also uses GPT-3, according to a company statement. 

For in-house and agency PR practitioners, Songy added, Press Hook’s AI source request and pitching tool means less wasteful pitches, in addition to “smart notifications” about what press opportunities are available. 

Press Hook aims to release additional versions of the aforementioned function for groups such as agency-side communicators after further testing and compiling more data. 

Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Press Hook is a media relations platform that facilitates connections between brands and media, publicists and journalists.


