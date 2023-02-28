PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Corporate and/or Financial Comms Professional of the Year (Agency)

Rachel Bower hit the ground running when she joined MHP Mischief in 2019, integrating the agency’s corporate and consumer teams to create a new brand and reputation offer. Her team has grown from 25 to 40 and combines corporate advisers, brand strategists, journalistic talent and digital expertise and insight. Bower’s client-centric approach has grown revenues by 50 per cent in the past three years. And brand and reputation has become the agency’s biggest team, with revenue of nearly £7m in 2022.

She has successfully grown key clients such as Barclays to become top 10 clients for the agency, as well as leading successful pitches for major brands including McKinsey, Samsung, Disney and Spotify. As if that wasn’t enough, she has also pioneered the use of behavioural science in new projects, with her team launching the Purpose Pathfinder in 2021. This uses audience data to map clients’ corporate and brand narratives to audiences’ competing expectations of business, and has already been taken up by 30 per cent of her team’s clients.

Bower’s reputation as a team player was highlighted in the 95 per cent positive feedback she received in MHP Mischief’s most recent staff survey. Her team has taken on pro-bono work such as its long-term strategic partnership with anti-knife crime charity the Kiyan Prince Foundation.

The #LongLiveThePrince campaign imagined what Kiyan’s life and career as a professional footballer would have been like aged 30, 15 years after his death. It won Best Integrated Campaign, Best Not-For-Profit, Best Content, Best Creative and Best Purpose Campaign at the 2021 PRWeek Awards.

Judge’s comment

“Responsible for an impressive increase in revenues. I particularly liked her deployment of behavioural science-led innovation, the exciting high profile campaigns delivered by her team and the focus on giving back through her pro-bono work.”

