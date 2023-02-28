PRWeek UK Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards winners: Public Affairs Newcomer of the Year

The winner in this category is Ben Bloom, engagement manager, Transport for London (TfL).

Added 26 minutes ago

Since starting his public affairs career as an engagement officer at TfL at the start of last year, Ben Bloom (pictured) has become a highly regarded member of the stakeholder, advocacy and engagement team. He leads on TfL’s engagement with organisations representing young people, and those working to reduce hate crime on London’s transport network.

Last year Bloom expanded TfL’s Youth Panel through a targeted recruitment campaign. The strengthened panel has promoted TfL’s work to improve road safety, as well as responding to TfL’s consultation on central London bus changes. It launched a select committee-style inquiry into the links between equality, diversity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability, to help shape TfL’s strategy and policy.

Bloom has also galvanised a coalition of organisations to work together to reduce hate crime and organised a roundtable with expert organisations to help shape TfL’s anti-hate crime advertising campaign.

He also co-ordinated comms for last year’s hate crime awareness week. This involved chairing an Instagram Live with the British Transport Police as well as working with Stop Hate UK, Diversity Role Models, Changing Faces and Tell Mama to develop videos to show how to report hate crime on London’s transport network.

Bloom has brought “new and innovative perspectives to our public affairs and engagement work” according to Matt Brown, TfL’s director of communications and corporate affairs. This is complemented by “a passion, dedication and commitment to collaboration which has been brilliant to see”. The young public affairs professional’s performance resulted in a recent promotion to engagement manager.

Judge’s comment

“Ben demonstrates a real passion combined with a dedication to finding innovative solutions that are strategic and deliver strong outcomes.”

Highly commended

Claudia Mulholland, H/Advisors Cicero

In her first year in public affairs, Claudia has risen to senior account executive. She has already worked with blue-chip clients in the financial services sector and trade associations in healthcare and legal services sectors. With this experience, along with a passion for client servicing and a hunger for new business, it’s no surprise that she was dubbed the agency’s ‘rising star’ in 2022.


