How Bulleit Bourbon is raising awareness for tree equity

Campaign: Tree Equity

Companies: Bulleit Bourbon

Agency Partners: Manifest Group (public relations and creative); Proof Media Mix (event execution); Anomaly (social)

Duration: January 12, 2023

When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, it caused $125 billion in damage. Much of the damage occurred in the Houston area, including a large amount of its tree population.

In the wake of that natural disaster — which scientists said was worsened by climate change — Bulleit Bourbon teamed with nonprofit American Forest to plant 1 million trees in an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Once the two groups completed the project, Bulleit announced that it would assist the nonprofit in improving tree equity, meaning ensuring that all people have access to the benefits of trees.

“Trees actually are an indicator of the health of communities,” said Johannah Rogers, brand director of Bulleit. “They provide a canopy that provides fresh air [and] it reduces the temperature of those communities, especially during the summer months.”

Strategy

On January 12, about 40 Bulleit employees planted 85 trees in a downtown Houston neighborhood. They installed white oak trees, the species the company uses for barrels to age whiskey. The brand also unveiled a local mural aimed at encouraging people to care for the environment.

The work was part of a partnership with the nonprofit Street Art for Mankind in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration initiative, an effort to bolster the protection and revival of ecosystems across the world.

In addition to the planting, “we also wanted to make a statement in the skyline of Houston that allows people to remember why we were there,” Rogers said.

The 16-story mural was created by Argentine street artist Martin Ron, and features a hand with green nail polish holding a tree branch against a black background.

“The green and the use of color and vibrancy and movement is just so beautiful,” Rogers said.

Representatives from the Houston city council and mayor’s office also attended the mural unveiling.

Tactics

To highlight the effort, the brand focused on Instagram, Rogers said.

In a reel, Bulleit shared a time lapse video of the mural creation and explained the project in accompanying text.

Manifest Group staff also reached out to local print and broadcast media, according to the firm’s account manager Emma Gammons.

When you tell media that the brand chose Houston for the first tree equity planting event as part of its partnership with the UN program, “people in the community are really responsive,” Gammons said.

Results

The campaign generated nine pieces of earned media.

Instagram posts from Bulleit and partners generated more than 1,700 likes, according to the brand.

On Twitter, such posts received more than 50,000 likes and more than 20,000 views.