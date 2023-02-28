Five Campaigns We Liked in February: vote for your favourite

From flushing your ex and a big bobble hat to a Super Bowl campaign, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from February. Vote below for your favourite – the poll closes at 9am on Tuesday 7 March.

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

TGI Fridays, ‘True love detector’

We start with a brace of Valentine’s Day campaigns. In this fun entry, TGI Fridays invited Love Island alumni Alex and Olivia Bowen to complete a lie detector challenge involving highlighting the importance of authenticity between couples. Research found 59 per cent of Brits don’t feel they can be themselves on a first date, causing increasing amounts of inauthentic exchanges between daters.

Who Gives A Crap, ‘Flush Your Ex’

What product says ‘love’ more than toilet paper? Sustainable loo roll brand Who Gives A Crap’s cheeky Valentine’s campaign asked the public to send their old love letters for recycling into TP. The idea is to achieve ‘closure' while helping the planet. What’s not to like?

Flush Your Ex This Valentine’s Day with Who Gives a Crap! https://t.co/9D6WNgxMe5 via @emreed01 @WhoGivesACrapTP (affiliates)

Innocent and Age UK, Big Knit bobble hat

The UK’s biggest bobble hat, standing at 23ft tall and 20ft wide, was stitched together by hundreds of knitters to mark two decades of collaboration between Innocent Drinks and Age UK. It’s a fitting idea (no pun intended) – employing Innocent’s quirky humour in a way that links to the charity, and with a nice picture op to boot. Frank PR was behind the campaign.

Blockbuster Super Bowl campaign

Across The Pond now, and this work for the Super Bowl lacked the sheen of the big-budget slots, but in our view was a great example of top earned-media creative. Blockbuster, the almost defunct video rental chain, streamed a retro, ’90s-style film on Instagram at halftime. The film also played on a VHS copy in the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.





Our local Blockbuster here in Bend, you know the very last one in the world, created a #SuperBowl ad that ran locally and online. It’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/guInr6OES2 — Eric Jensen (@Lorderk) February 13, 2023

Asda, 'Romaine calm’

Unusually, we’re going with a print ad for our final campaign. Mirroring KFC’s ‘FCK’ campaign after the chain ran out of chicken in 2018, this work by Havas uses the full power of the dad joke to keep Asda customers informed amid the salad shortage.

It appeared in The Sun, under a news story about supermarkets running out of turnips a day after people were urged to eat them instead of tomatoes. It’s rare to see such a lighthearted approach in a crisis, but this calming, reassuring work gets the thumbs-up from us.