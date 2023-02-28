WE: Corporate reputation a major factor in healthcare providers’ treatment recommendations

The firm dedicated the latest iteration of its Brands in Motion report to healthcare.

by Eric Berger Added 6 hours ago

Healthcare providers rely on websites to receive content. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BELLEVUE, WA: Aside from a medication’s “functional characteristics” like efficacy and safety profile, corporate reputation is the most important factor influencing healthcare providers’ recommendations for treatments, according to new research from WE

Most providers are reluctant to prescribe a medication from a company that does not have a good reputation, according to the agency’s research. 

“Now we have concrete evidence that a positive corporate reputation, or equally in the case of a poor reputation, can positively or negatively influence a physician or healthcare professional to prescribe a product,” said Stephanie Marchesi, president of WE Global Health

The report highlights Pfizer’s Science Will Win campaign, which included a podcast about the company’s medical innovation. YouGov ranked it as one of the most effective U.S. ad campaigns of 2020.  

To demonstrate that they are innovative, companies should focus on technology that helps to develop a treatment using a new pathway for a therapy as well as technology that helps to improve patients’ quality of life, according to the report. 

And to highlight such work, healthcare companies should use a tried-and-true method: websites. 

“When it comes to receiving content, healthcare professionals are traditionalists,” the report states. “For nearly every type of content, the top choice is a good old-fashioned website or microsite.”

The report also recommends that companies “speak with a distinct voice.” “In a sector where everyone is ‘patient-centric’ and ‘innovative,’ develop a distinctive voice to tell your story in unique ways and stand apart in a sea of sameness,” the report advises. 

The agency dedicated its most recent Brands in Motion report to healthcare because pharmaceutical companies’ reputations have slipped from the highs of earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marchesi. 

“We thought this was the right time to dig in deep and say, ‘Hey, to what degree does [corporation reputation] matter?’” Marchesi said. 

The company produced the report with Sapio Research, a market research agency that surveyed more than 1,000 healthcare professionals in six countries. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tinder’s new global campaign celebrates how Gen Z connects

Tinder’s new global campaign celebrates how Gen Z connects

Simon recommends avatar-based metaverse activations to broaden participation. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

2023 is the year PR will really dive into the metaverse: Research

The campaign was inspired by tabletop board games.

Donate Life America releases Healing Dice to encourage donation

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Dept lays out plan to drive 10% of revenue from AI by 2025

Erica Billups Johnson, SVP and Ulysses King, EVP at Archetype.

Archetype launches Ascend for tech clients with BIPOC leadership

Healthcare providers rely on websites to receive content. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WE: Corporate reputation a major factor in healthcare providers’ treatment recommendations

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Blakeney secures US presence with agency partnership

Blakeney secures US presence with agency partnership

(Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What communicators can learn from Beyoncé

BMS notched a score of 20.6 out of 30. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report