WE: Corporate reputation a major factor in healthcare providers’ treatment recommendations

The firm dedicated the latest iteration of its Brands in Motion report to healthcare.

BELLEVUE, WA: Aside from a medication’s “functional characteristics” like efficacy and safety profile, corporate reputation is the most important factor influencing healthcare providers’ recommendations for treatments, according to new research from WE.

Most providers are reluctant to prescribe a medication from a company that does not have a good reputation, according to the agency’s research.

“Now we have concrete evidence that a positive corporate reputation, or equally in the case of a poor reputation, can positively or negatively influence a physician or healthcare professional to prescribe a product,” said Stephanie Marchesi, president of WE Global Health.

The report highlights Pfizer’s Science Will Win campaign, which included a podcast about the company’s medical innovation. YouGov ranked it as one of the most effective U.S. ad campaigns of 2020.

To demonstrate that they are innovative, companies should focus on technology that helps to develop a treatment using a new pathway for a therapy as well as technology that helps to improve patients’ quality of life, according to the report.

And to highlight such work, healthcare companies should use a tried-and-true method: websites.

“When it comes to receiving content, healthcare professionals are traditionalists,” the report states. “For nearly every type of content, the top choice is a good old-fashioned website or microsite.”

The report also recommends that companies “speak with a distinct voice.” “In a sector where everyone is ‘patient-centric’ and ‘innovative,’ develop a distinctive voice to tell your story in unique ways and stand apart in a sea of sameness,” the report advises.

The agency dedicated its most recent Brands in Motion report to healthcare because pharmaceutical companies’ reputations have slipped from the highs of earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marchesi.

“We thought this was the right time to dig in deep and say, ‘Hey, to what degree does [corporation reputation] matter?’” Marchesi said.

The company produced the report with Sapio Research, a market research agency that surveyed more than 1,000 healthcare professionals in six countries.