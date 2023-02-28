Donate Life America releases Healing Dice to encourage donation

The fantasy-inspired campaign aims to connect with a niche audience of tabletop board game players and encourage them to become organ donors.

Donate Life America launched a campaign on Monday morning aimed at encouraging people to become registered organ donors.

The campaign centers on the release of a limited edition set of eight polyhedral Healing Dice, complete with tiny hand-painted organs inside each of them. Additionally, people who are registered organ donors can apply to win a set of Healing Dice.

In yet the latest example of gamification in healthcare, the campaign’s goal is to put a heroic, fantastical spin on organ donation.

The nonprofit worked with The Martin Agency to execute the campaign. Kim Nguyen and Kate Placentra, both creative directors at The Martin Agency, noted that despite the niche element of the idea, they discovered there were many themes in tabletop board games that could be relevant to organ donation.

Though these board games may come off as a niche source of inspiration, the campaign seeks to help people feel more like “heroes” if they become donors.

The campaign includes a video in which painted elven hands hold the Healing Dice amid a backdrop of a fantasy still life, bringing the viewer into another world. Each die contains one of the eight most important organs or tissues involved in organ donation, including kidney, lungs, pancreas, bone and tissue and intestines.

The eighth die is a special one known as The Lifesaving Die, and features an anatomical heart.

“This set of dice can help save those on death’s door,” the video notes. “Seven dice, containing the organs and tissues, that can heal a soul in this world when you move onto the next.”

Organ donation is a critical aspect of the healthcare system that often goes overlooked. More than 105,000 people in the U.S. are on the national transplant waiting list for an organ donation, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The sweepstakes to win a set opened on Monday and will end March 27.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.