Top 10 most-read PRWeek stories in February

Salary trends, football account wins and senior people moves are among the round-up of the most popular stories on the PRWeek website in February.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

Here are PRWeek’s most-read articles for February measured by ‘known-user’ industry professionals that log in to the website.

1. PR salary levels higher than UK national average, although big regional disparities in pay

PRWeek launches its first industry recruitment and salary data review, looking at market-wide recruitment data from publicly available sources for the 2022 calendar year.

2. Marcus Rashford hires London-based PR agency

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford MBE, one of the world’s most admired sports stars, has hired a firm in London to look after his personal brand and publicity globally.

3. PR salary trends revealed in PRWeek UK research

Jobs in PR are paid better than in other professions – but only in some parts of the UK, according to the findings of a major new study of recruitment in the sector.

4. Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

At PRWeek’s Corporate and Public Affairs Summit, Paul Matthews discussed how Unilever has reworked its sustainability messaging in recent years.

5. Location of PR roles with salaries over £100,000 revealed

PRWeek ranks the jobs advertised during 2022 with annual salaries in excess of £100k.

6. Rachel Friend joins Harvard in new role as leadership trio depart

Rachel Friend, former chief executive of Weber Shandwick UK & Ireland and W Communications, has joined Harvard in the new position of executive chair – as three senior Harvard figures leave to set up their own consultancy.

7. Mischief boosts senior team with hires from Freuds, Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring

Mischief, the creative agency that is part of MHP Group, has made three appointments to its management team led by managing director Charlotte Brooks.

8. Five agencies on PRWeek UK’s radar this week

In a new weekly series, PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

9. Hear me out: PR *should* guarantee media coverage

Terrible advice. Putting our industry at risk. Unethical and could also bring about a lawsuit.

10. Weber Shandwick grows UK consumer offering with two leadership appointments

Weber Shandwick has promoted Jess Dyas and Katie Hill to key leadership roles in its UK consumer team.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Pfizer works with a range of PR firms. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Pfizer puts agency partners on notice with wide-ranging review that includes PR

Jo Cox Foundation appoints public affairs agency for launch of new commission

Jo Cox Foundation appoints public affairs agency for launch of new commission

(Credit: DEA/V. GIANNELLA/Contributor via Getty Images)

Barbados tourism body seeks UK PR agency

Edelman Trust Barometer: UK trusts business over Government to resolve cost-of-living crisis

Edelman Trust Barometer: UK trusts business over Government to resolve cost-of-living crisis

(Credit: Carol Yepes/Getty Images)

One in four PR pros will never use AI tools, PRCA reveals

Blakeney secures US presence with agency partnership

Blakeney secures US presence with agency partnership

(Credit: Getty Images)

CIPR and PRCA hit out at Liam Fox lobbying report

PRWeek Healthcare and Pharma Comms Awards – shortlist announced

PRWeek Healthcare and Pharma Comms Awards – shortlist announced

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs

(Credit: Bertrand Langlois/Getty Images)

The PHA Group wins soft drinks supplier account

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now