Top 10 most-read PRWeek stories in February

Salary trends, football account wins and senior people moves are among the round-up of the most popular stories on the PRWeek website in February.

Here are PRWeek’s most-read articles for February measured by ‘known-user’ industry professionals that log in to the website.

PRWeek launches its first industry recruitment and salary data review, looking at market-wide recruitment data from publicly available sources for the 2022 calendar year.

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford MBE, one of the world’s most admired sports stars, has hired a firm in London to look after his personal brand and publicity globally.

Jobs in PR are paid better than in other professions – but only in some parts of the UK, according to the findings of a major new study of recruitment in the sector.

At PRWeek’s Corporate and Public Affairs Summit, Paul Matthews discussed how Unilever has reworked its sustainability messaging in recent years.

PRWeek ranks the jobs advertised during 2022 with annual salaries in excess of £100k.

Rachel Friend, former chief executive of Weber Shandwick UK & Ireland and W Communications, has joined Harvard in the new position of executive chair – as three senior Harvard figures leave to set up their own consultancy.

Mischief, the creative agency that is part of MHP Group, has made three appointments to its management team led by managing director Charlotte Brooks.

In a new weekly series, PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

Terrible advice. Putting our industry at risk. Unethical and could also bring about a lawsuit.

Weber Shandwick has promoted Jess Dyas and Katie Hill to key leadership roles in its UK consumer team.