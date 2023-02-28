Archetype launches Ascend for tech clients with BIPOC leadership

The comms division will also collaborate with clients who work with BIPOC communities.

SAN FRANCISCO: Archetype has launched Ascend, a comms division dedicated to working with clients — mostly in the technology sector — with BIPOC founders, leaders and investors.

Ascend will offer full PR services, including social media support for client leadership, earned media efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and campaigns that reach a diverse audience.

“We’ve worked with companies that said specifically, ‘I want to work with you because you’re the only one that I’ve spoken to who understands the story that we’re trying to tell,’” said Erica Billups Johnson, SVP at Archetype. “Part of that is just because we come from a similar background and have had similar experiences.”

Ascend is seeking to tell the stories of BIPOC leaders who are often not heard from, Johnson added. Black founders raised 1% of venture capital funds in 2022 while Latino founders raised 1.5% in Q3, TechCrunch reported.

While Ascend will mostly work with BIPOC-led clients in the tech space, it’s open to partnerships with clients of any racial makeup in other industries that are making a significant impact in BIPOC communities, Johnson said.

Johnson will lead Ascend alongside Ulysses King, EVP. The two, based out of the Bay Area, will pull talent from across Archetype’s global presence to staff accounts as needed.

Ascend will focus on U.S. clients initially but could expand to working with clients globally, King said. It will have its own dedicated client roster and will provide support to parent agency holding company Next 15.

Ascend was born out of a desire to work with diverse teams both internally and with clients, King said.

“We really want others in the industry to be inspired by this,” King said. “We won’t be successful if we’re the only agency that takes an approach that’s an intentional desire to change how things are being done in this industry.”

Next 15 said it expects growth of 20% on an organic basis when it reports its financial year results on April 25.