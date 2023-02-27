Resources

BMS notched a score of 20.6 out of 30. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report

Larry Woodard, president and CEO, Graham Stanley Advertising

Why diversity and inclusion is so hard

Tyler Vaught started in the newly created role on Monday.

Edelman hires Twitter alum Tyler Vaught as global head of influencer

Shaun and Shamus Evans are featured in the campaign.

Asics puts the spotlight on people who run for others

Baltimore-based Sage made several hires and promotions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Growth Partners names John Gonda VP of PR, media relations

A news image of Zelenskyy's press conference on Friday

Russia-Ukraine war marks anniversary: What the US government is saying in response

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Kathy Bloomgarden's Ruder Finn acquired Comunicad last year.

Ruder Finn launches Hispanic network RF Comunicad Collective

Stapleton has worked at Bliss for two decades.

Bliss Group names Cortney Stapleton CEO