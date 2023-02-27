Featuring:
Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer at Ally
Andrea Brimmer knows a thing or two about teamwork, having played soccer at Michigan State University. She knows a thing or two about challenging the status quo, leading comms and marketing for a company that revolutionized the industry as one of the very first online-only banks.
Ahead of her conversation with PRWeek’s Gideon Fidelzeid, it was determined that a great – and quite fun – way to glean from Brimmer’s vast expertise in so many areas was to play a game of word association.
The first word posed to her was “integration.” One would assume a leader who oversees PR and marketing would have some sound counsel on this. And Brimmer does not disappoint. (Both sides remembering that putting the brand first is the most important thing helps massively in this regard, she notes.)
She goes on to talk about disruption and bravery (both as a brand and as a communicator), as well as Web3 (with a noteworthy nod to gamification and all it has done in the tech and consumer space). The conversation gets more passionate as the subject of DE+I is broached.
Brimmer concludes by underscoring how “leading from the front” is foundational to her management and marcomms style.