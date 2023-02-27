BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report

The agency evaluated 10 pharma companies on six categories, including social corporate identity, social content strategy, social experience and design, paid social, social influence and social community. In its first Social Check-up report since 2020, Ogilvy reviewed the brands’ global corporate social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
In addition to BMS and BI, the other pharma companies included in Ogilvy's report were AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer UCB and Roche.
BMS notched a total score of 20.6 out of 30 possible points, followed by BI with 20.3 points and Roche with 19.5 points. BMS achieved a high score in terms of social content strategy and social influence.
The bottom three in terms of points were Merck, UCB and Gilead. The Ogilvy report noted that while Gilead scored high in terms of social experience and design, the company was less mature in other categories like corporate identity, as was UCB.
Ogilvy noted that the differences between each company came from how mature their social media capabilities were, adding that there weren’t clear leaders across the board.
Ogilvy’s analysis comes as pharma brands look to improve their communications with patients and healthcare professionals as the reputational boost that came with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane.
The upshot of the report is to be proactive, whether through collaborations with influencers to reach key audiences or revamp one’s social media footprint to differentiate in an increasingly fragmented landscape.
Additionally, pharma companies are encouraged to review how they are approaching social media to more effectively engage with their target communities in order to provide them with more meaningful and relevant content and experiences.
“In previous editions, we reported that social media was no longer a ‘nice to have’ for the pharma industry, but a necessity. This time around we have focused on the maturity of the pharma-owned platforms and looked in more detail at the strengths and weaknesses of the social media efforts,” the report’s authors wrote.
This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.