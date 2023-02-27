BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report

The upshot for pharma brands is to be proactive to differentiate in an increasingly fragmented social media landscape.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 3 hours ago

BMS notched a score of 20.6 out of 30. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

The agency evaluated 10 pharma companies on six categories, including social corporate identity, social content strategy, social experience and design, paid social, social influence and social community. In its first Social Check-up report since 2020, Ogilvy reviewed the brands’ global corporate social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. 

In addition to BMS and BI, the other pharma companies included in Ogilvy's report were AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer UCB and Roche. 

BMS notched a total score of 20.6 out of 30 possible points, followed by BI with 20.3 points and Roche with 19.5 points. BMS achieved a high score in terms of social content strategy and social influence. 

The bottom three in terms of points were Merck, UCB and Gilead. The Ogilvy report noted that while Gilead scored high in terms of social experience and design, the company was less mature in other categories like corporate identity, as was UCB. 

Ogilvy noted that the differences between each company came from how mature their social media capabilities were, adding that there weren’t clear leaders across the board. 

Ogilvy’s analysis comes as pharma brands look to improve their communications with patients and healthcare professionals as the reputational boost that came with the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane

The upshot of the report is to be proactive, whether through collaborations with influencers to reach key audiences or revamp one’s social media footprint to differentiate in an increasingly fragmented landscape. 

Additionally, pharma companies are encouraged to review how they are approaching social media to more effectively engage with their target communities in order to provide them with more meaningful and relevant content and experiences.

“In previous editions, we reported that social media was no longer a ‘nice to have’ for the pharma industry, but a necessity. This time around we have focused on the maturity of the pharma-owned platforms and looked in more detail at the strengths and weaknesses of the social media efforts,” the report’s authors wrote. 

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

BMS notched a score of 20.6 out of 30. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report

Larry Woodard, president and CEO, Graham Stanley Advertising

Why diversity and inclusion is so hard

Tyler Vaught started in the newly created role on Monday.

Edelman hires Twitter alum Tyler Vaught as global head of influencer

Shaun and Shamus Evans are featured in the campaign.

Asics puts the spotlight on people who run for others

Baltimore-based Sage made several hires and promotions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Growth Partners names John Gonda VP of PR, media relations

A news image of Zelenskyy's press conference on Friday

Russia-Ukraine war marks anniversary: What the US government is saying in response

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs

Mark Read: Fears about agencies were ‘overblown’ after we grew faster than FAANGs

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Kathy Bloomgarden's Ruder Finn acquired Comunicad last year.

Ruder Finn launches Hispanic network RF Comunicad Collective

Stapleton has worked at Bliss for two decades.

Bliss Group names Cortney Stapleton CEO