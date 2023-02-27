BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim top Ogilvy’s social media report

The agency evaluated 10 pharma companies on six categories, including social corporate identity, social content strategy, social experience and design, paid social, social influence and social community. In its first Social Check-up report since 2020, Ogilvy reviewed the brands’ global corporate social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

In addition to BMS and BI, the other pharma companies included in Ogilvy's report were AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer UCB and Roche.

BMS notched a total score of 20.6 out of 30 possible points, followed by BI with 20.3 points and Roche with 19.5 points. BMS achieved a high score in terms of social content strategy and social influence.

The bottom three in terms of points were Merck, UCB and Gilead. The Ogilvy report noted that while Gilead scored high in terms of social experience and design, the company was less mature in other categories like corporate identity, as was UCB.

Ogilvy noted that the differences between each company came from how mature their social media capabilities were, adding that there weren’t clear leaders across the board.