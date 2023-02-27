Edelman hires Twitter alum Tyler Vaught as global head of influencer

NEW YORK: Twitter’s former head of branded content and creators Tyler Vaught has joined Edelman as global head of influencer, effective Monday.

In the newly created role, Vaught reports to Jarrod Moses, founder and CEO of United Entertainment Group. Vaught will be responsible for driving growth and development of the company’s influencer marketing offerings across the world, a testament to the firm’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in influencer marketing, Moses said in an email to employees.

In his previous role at Twitter, Vaught structured and ran Twitter’s creators and branded content division for advertisers, building the offering in markets throughout North America, EMEA, LatAm and APAC that covered $300 million in business.

Vaught’s over 20 years’ experience as a marketer and strategist across client, platform and agency partnerships and background in developing, executing and scaling successful influencer campaigns globally will be instrumental in helping DJE Holdings continue leading the way in the rapidly growing influencer space, Moses added.

Prior to his role at Twitter, Vaught served as senior brand manager at PlayStation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Twitter underwent layoffs in late 2022 and early this year, resulting in a series of leadership adjustments. Over the weekend, The Information reported that Twitter laid off at least 50 staffers, aiming to offset a plunge in revenue following Elon Musk’s takeover. And late on Sunday, The New York Times reported that the social network laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, including product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability.

Former global comms manager for product and consumer Joseph Nuñez left Twitter in November 2022, joining Brightcove January this year. Similarly, global comms lead Lindsay McCallum was laid off from Twitter in November 2022, joining global venture capital firm Headline last month.

Edelman’s global revenue increased 12.8% last year in terms of constant currency growth to almost $1.1 billion.