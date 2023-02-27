Asics puts the spotlight on people who run for others

The Sound Mind, Sound Body ambassador campaign tells the stories of people who run to help nonprofits.

IRVINE, CA: When competitive runner Shaun Evans trained for marathons, he not only pushed himself, but literally also his son, Shamus, who has cerebral palsy, which limits his mobility.

Initially, Evans only ran with Shamus, who was in a jogging chair, during his training. Then Shamus had a different idea: “Let’s do this for an actual race.”

“He wanted to be the athlete that participates in races,” said Evans, a physical therapist who lives in upstate New York.

They started with a four-mile race. Then they took a big leap to a six-hour ultramarathon.

After success in those races, Seamus, then in first grade, was hungry for more. He asked his parents how far they could run each day of his summer break. They calculated that if they ran about 45 miles each day, they could make it from one end of the country to the other.

So in 2015, that’s what they did. They ran 3,200 miles from Seattle to New York City. They have since also run the length of the Mississippi River.

In the process, they raised more than $250,000 for Ainsley's Angels of America, which aims to increase awareness of the U.S. special needs community and ensure they can participate in endurance events like the ones Shamus did.

“Running is often a solitary sport, something that individuals can do on their own, which is great…but over the years and through running with Shamus, I think we have realized how much more rewarding it is being part of a running community,” said Evans, who now works for Ainsley's Angels as SVP of programs. Meanwhile, Seamus, 17, is preparing for college.

Asics, a running-shoe company, highlighted the father-son duo in its recent Sound Mind, Sound Body ambassador campaign. The initiative tells the stories of people who run to help nonprofits, like the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Asics was founded on the belief that movement could have a positive impact on the mind,” said Cat Ayers, senior director of marketing for Asics North America, via email. “With the Sound Mind, Sound Body ambassador campaign, we are able to celebrate that brand heritage by partnering with individuals who are using sport and movement to create an impact on those in the communities where they live.”

The company conducted a similar ambassador campaign last year but called it Live Uplifted.

Asics is an acronym for “anima sana in corpore sano,” which translates to “a sound mind is a sound body.”

“It was important we take the opportunity to further solidify this important connection for consumers — the symbiotic relationship of mental and physical, while staying true to Asics’ heritage,” Ayers wrote.

A teaser video shows the ambassadors running outside and talking about their causes in a studio setting.

“My involvement in the Skid Row Running Club is one of the most important things I have ever done with my life,” runner Eric Barrera says in the video about the organization, which helps people in a Los Angeles community overcome alcohol and drug abuse.

“We continue to see strong engagement from short-form videos that are easily shareable and resonate well across Asics’ owned channels as well as with our ambassadors,” said Ayers.

When asked how much the company has donated to the causes and invested in the campaign, Ayers said, “Whether it’s a monetary donation or an in-kind product donation, Asics has been committed and will continue to support the causes that are near and dear to each of our ambassadors.”

The company worked with DJE Holdings agency United Entertainment Group on the campaign.