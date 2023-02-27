Sage Growth Partners names John Gonda VP of PR, media relations

Gonda’s promotion comes amid other personnel moves at Sage Growth Partners.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 2 hours ago

Baltimore-based Sage made several hires and promotions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing company Sage Growth Partners made public a slew of personnel moves this week. 

Sage Growth Partners services a host of prominent healthcare brands, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus, Best Buy Health, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare.

John Gonda was named VP of PR and media relations at the firm, where he will oversee expansion of the company’s earned media and PR practice. Gonda, who joined Sage Growth Partners in 2021, previously held leadership positions at hospitals and health systems. 

Emily Cohen was promoted to senior director of content services, while Jeanne Ross was elevated to senior engagement manager. Cohen previously worked as a senior account group director while Ross held a series of roles, including as a consulting associate, senior consultant and engagement manager. 

The firm also announced hires.

Among the additions are Bari Cener as senior account group director, Benjamin Kovalick as a business analyst, Susan Krieger as a public relations strategist and Amelia Rocchi as a senior account group director.

The firm announced its personnel moves less than two weeks after releasing a survey that found biopharma companies are using more digital solutions to support use cases across their value chain but a disconnect with vendors still occurs.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Shaun and Shamus Evans are featured in the campaign.

Asics puts the spotlight on people who run for others

Baltimore-based Sage made several hires and promotions. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Sage Growth Partners names John Gonda VP of PR, media relations

A news image of Zelenskyy's press conference on Friday

Russia-Ukraine war marks anniversary: What the US government is saying in response

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Kathy Bloomgarden's Ruder Finn acquired Comunicad last year.

Ruder Finn launches Hispanic network RF Comunicad Collective

Stapleton has worked at Bliss for two decades.

Bliss Group names Cortney Stapleton CEO

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Italian Trade Agency names Stuntman PR agency of record

Needleman has worked at Cnet and Yahoo Tech.

Allison+Partners taps Rafe Needleman to lead technology editorial

The Norfolk Southern train derailed on February 3. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

East Palestine train derailment exposes gaps in public health messaging infrastructure

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning