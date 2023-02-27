Sage Growth Partners names John Gonda VP of PR, media relations

Gonda’s promotion comes amid other personnel moves at Sage Growth Partners.

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing company Sage Growth Partners made public a slew of personnel moves this week.

Sage Growth Partners services a host of prominent healthcare brands, including GE Healthcare, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus, Best Buy Health, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare.

John Gonda was named VP of PR and media relations at the firm, where he will oversee expansion of the company’s earned media and PR practice. Gonda, who joined Sage Growth Partners in 2021, previously held leadership positions at hospitals and health systems.

Emily Cohen was promoted to senior director of content services, while Jeanne Ross was elevated to senior engagement manager. Cohen previously worked as a senior account group director while Ross held a series of roles, including as a consulting associate, senior consultant and engagement manager.

The firm also announced hires.

Among the additions are Bari Cener as senior account group director, Benjamin Kovalick as a business analyst, Susan Krieger as a public relations strategist and Amelia Rocchi as a senior account group director.

The firm announced its personnel moves less than two weeks after releasing a survey that found biopharma companies are using more digital solutions to support use cases across their value chain but a disconnect with vendors still occurs.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.