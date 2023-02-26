Ruder Finn launches Hispanic network RF Comunicad Collective

The alliance of hundreds of organization leaders will help companies reach Latino audiences through community-focused initiatives.

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn is launching RF Comunicad Collective, a network of Hispanic visionaries, leaders, influencers and representatives of hundreds of local organizations serving the Latino community, this month.

The firm said that the launch is the culmination of RF Comunicad’s 30 years of relationship building with a select network serving the Latino community. The combination of these organizations will allow RF Comunicad to use its resources as a group by having members work together on client projects, according to RF Comunicad president Gloria Rodriguez.

“[The collective] helps provide access and insights regarding shifts in the population to effectively reach a community that has more than $2 trillion in purchasing power, which is of interest to the corporations and their products,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make sure that an authentic narrative is established for brands and the commitment to empower the Latino population is part of that process.”

The Collective will help organizations reach Latino audiences through the implementation of initiatives in the U.S. and abroad, helping corporations connect their brands to the growing Latino population. RF Comunicad’s goal is to improve collaboration with corporations and engage the collective’s own extensive network to reach Latino audiences quickly and successfully, the firm said in a statement.

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and Rodriguez will lead the collective.

Members of the network include the Hispanic Federation, League of United Latin American Citizens, Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, Latinas U.S.A., Centro Fox in Mexico and Spain-based Aipc Pandora.

“It's a very broad group of people, all of whom have very long-standing roots and have grown from the needs and the insights of the community itself,” Bloomgarden said. “To have this understanding and this network and deep roots that enable you to enter and understand the Hispanic community is going to be critical to business growth for the future and to agencies.”

In addition to underscoring the Latino perspective, the collective will assist Ruder Finn in designing intentional culturally competent campaigns and facilitating dialogue between the corporate and nonprofit sectors to drive brand value, social impact and strategic approaches to diversity, equity and inclusion and recruitment and retention, the firm said in a statement.

Rodriguez said she hopes the collective will continue to expand its reach in the coming years.

“We don't look at the collective as a program or an initiative to incorporate into a company,” Rodriguez said. “It's an opportunity to step away from a cookie-cutter approach and to take a look individually at the needs of each corporation as they go into the market.”

Ruder Finn acquired Comunicad in 2022 and rebranded it as RF Comunicad.

Ruder Finn posted a revenue increase of 28% in 2021 globally to $112 million and 24% in the U.S to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.