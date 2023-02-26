Russia-Ukraine war marks anniversary: What the US government is saying in response

The White House and Defense Department provided updates on new plans and decried Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “reckless” actions, respectively.

WASHINGTON: On the somber anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. government entities spoke out, condemning Russia and detailing steps to support war-torn Ukraine.

The White House said in a briefing on Friday morning it would provide Ukraine with more security and economic support, as well as improvements to its energy infrastructure. Specific initiatives included $9.9 billion in grant financing and a third shipment of critical electrical-transmission grid equipment to Ukraine by early March.

The latter half of the White House’s statement focused on new, extensive sanctions on Russia’s economy, such as restricting exports to the area and increasing tariffs on regional products.

The White House also reaffirmed its commitment to “holding those who are responsible for Russia’s attacks and atrocities against the people of Ukraine accountable.”

Defense Department

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a call to action in a statement, attempting to galvanize more assistance for Ukraine.

“Today's solemn anniversary is an opportunity for all who believe in freedom, rules and sovereignty to recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine's brave defenders for the long haul—and to recall that the stakes of Russia's war stretch far beyond Ukraine,” he said.

The secretary of defense also targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin in his remarks, citing his “reckless, illegal war” as a “direct attack on the system of rules, institutions and laws that the world built at such great cost after World War II.”

“Putin thought that Ukraine's defenses would collapse, that America's resolve would falter and that the world would look the other way,” Austin said. “He was wrong. One year later, Ukraine's brave defenders have not wavered, and neither has our commitment to support them for as long as it takes.”

Treasury Department

In attempts to block Russia’s access to resources needed to facilitate war, the Treasury Department unveiled a policy targeting the federation’s metals and mining sector.

In another statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen applauded a decision by the Financial Action Task Force, the international standard-setting body on illicit finance, to suspend the Russian Federation from its membership.

“Russia’s disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is at odds with the FATF’s foundational values of international cooperation and the rule of law,” she said.

Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainian residents

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday congratulated his fellow citizens on their resilience in the face of war on Friday, adding they had proven themselves to be invincible over “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”

More than 1,000 companies have halted operations in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, according to Yale University’s School of Management. Some companies faced calls to do more. #BoycottHeineken trended on Twitter on Friday after a report that the brewer introduced dozens of products in Russia.