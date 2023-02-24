Italian Trade Agency names Stuntman PR agency of record

The hospitality agency will lead the NY Food & Wine campaign.

NEW YORK: The Italian Trade Agency has named hospitality specialist firm Stuntman PR as AOR for its New York Food & Wine campaign, effective this month.

Stuntman will implement an integrated U.S. media relations campaign to promote “The Perfect Italian Pair: Italy’s Remarkable Food and Wine Heritage,” the agency’s first project for ITA. The national awareness campaign will include media strategy and outreach, development of a new Food & Wine website and social media management.

The partnership is the result of an RFP issued in December 2022; Stuntman was selected as AOR early this year. Stuntman founder Neil Alumkal, GM Alexandra Bruzzese and culinary president Tanja Yokum will lead the account team.

"Over the years, we’ve developed an affinity for Made In Italy culinary products and Italian wine producers,” Alumkal said. “We feel privileged to be entrusted with the Italian Trade Agency mission to showcase Italian food and wine excellence to chefs, consumers, trade and Italophiles alike.”

The campaign aims to increase the perceived value of Italian wine, strengthen the image of Italian foods and educate the American audience on the variety and importance of “Made in Italy” products, the agency said in a statement.

Key markets will include New York City, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, DC.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

The ITA is an Italian government agency that supports business development of Italian companies and products abroad and promotes foreign investment in Italy. Headquartered in Rome, the agency provides consulting to small and medium-sized Italian businesses utilizing multi-channel promotion, according to their website.

The collaboration with ITA is the latest on Stuntman’s list of speciality Made in Italy food and beverage product clients, including Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortium, Acetificio Carandini, Rimessa Roscioli and legacy pasticceria Olivieri 1882.