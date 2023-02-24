Allison+Partners taps Rafe Needleman to lead technology editorial

The former journalist takes on a newly evolved role focused on editorial storytelling as the firm builds out a team for support.

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has hired former journalist Rafe Needleman as SVP and head of technology editorial, a newly evolved role at the firm.

Needleman stepped into the position in November, based in the agency’s San Francisco headquarters. He is reporting to partner and president of global operations for technology Karyn Barr.

Barr and president of global strategy Jordan Fischler were promoted to new roles within the technology practice in August 2022.

Needleman will draw upon decades of experience in tech journalism to lead content creation for the agency’s portfolio of technology clients as he helps the firm’s account teams hone editorial best practices and writing skills, the firm said in a statement.

“One of [Needleman’s] core focuses is being strategic counsel as well as a writer with all types of different clients, in terms of how you tell that compelling story in today's world and how do we get a product to be properly understood as well as increase its visibility with key audiences,” Barr said.

The role evolved from the former head of content for technology position, which was held by Jeremy Horwitz until last August. He now serves as senior manager of cloud thought leadership at Adobe, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Responsibilities added to the role include an increased focus on editorial and brand-level storytelling for technology brands, according to Barr. More than 60% of Allison’s global portfolio identifies as a tech brand. The practice saw 65% year-over-year growth for the U.S. in 2021, according to the agency.

“[Needleman] knows how a newsroom can be navigated. He knows the challenges that newsrooms are having,” Barr said. “He knows what makes a compelling pitch, what doesn't make a compelling pitch and being able to impart that 20-plus years of wisdom to our staff has been an incredible resource to our assets.”

Allison’s marketing innovation team has content creators and writers, but the editorial-focused role is new in the technology practice. The firm is building out a team to supplement Needleman in this role. He currently works in concert with seven to 10 writers across Allison’s other teams.

Prior to joining Allison+Partners, Needleman spent more than two decades as a tech journalist and six years as an editorial strategist at Cisco, according to his LinkedIn.

Revenue at Allison, a part of Stagwell, jumped 19% in 2021 to $81.2 million in 2021, including a 20% increase to $65.9 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.