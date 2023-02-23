Breaking down Norfolk Southern’s derailment crisis response

The railroad giant has used social media and its newsroom to inform stakeholders on recovery efforts in East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding communities.

EAST PALESTINE, OH: In the weeks since a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the transportation company has used its platforms to message with internal and external stakeholders — though not enough for many residents.

The train, which derailed on February 3, was carrying at least five cars of vinyl chloride: a carcinogenic gas used to make PVC plastic and vinyl products.

More than three days later, Ohio crews oversaw a controlled release and burn of the aforementioned cars. After returning from an evacuation period, East Palestine residents complained about headaches, nausea and other illnesses.

Here’s some of Norfolk Southern’s communications efforts, as well as key events since the derailment, displayed in reverse chronological order. (This story will be updated with new information).

February 23

NTSB reveals preliminary findings

The crew of the derailed Norfolk Southern train did not receive a warning about an overheated axle until just before the cars went off the tracks, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report.

Norfolk Southern has not issued a response to the NTSB’s results.

The NTSB’s announcement coincided with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to East Palestine.

February 22

East Palestine fires back at Shaw, Norfolk Southern

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Norfolk Southern CEO AlanShaw fielded questions from a group of outraged East Palestine citizens in a CNN Town Hall. The residents described how their lives have been impacted since the derailment, and interrogated the Norfolk Southern CEO on his company’s crisis response.

Shaw promised to review the results of NTSB’s investigation and use data to “figure out what we could've done better.”

Two new plans

Norfolk Southern said, in response to feedback from nearby residents, it will excavate the soil and replace the tracks in the derailment area.

In a separate statement, the company said that it will allow members of one of its largest labor unions to take seven paid sick days a year.

Shaw dishes on misinformation

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Shaw said East Palestine mayor Trent Conaway and fire chief Keith Drabick are frustrated with the amount of misinformation circulating about their home, and that they’re eager to demonstrate the air and water are safe.

February 21

Shaw kicks off press tour, declares East Palestine safe

Shaw said in an interview with CNBC that he now believes families are safely able to return to the affected region, and that he is also drinking the water again.

The CEO’s comments came after the Environmental Protection Agency demanded Norfolk Southern handle and pay for all cleanup efforts.

“Norfolk Southern is paying for all cleanup costs in East Palestine, a commitment that was made from the very start,” the transportation company said on February 17.

Shaw also responded to Buttigieg’s criticism, claiming Norfolk Southern invests over $1 billion a year in “science-based solutions,” including maintaining tracks, equipment and technology.

February 20

Further community engagement and recovery efforts

Norfolk Southern detailed its environmental remediation, financial assistance and community support work, such as $3.4 million in direct financial assistance to families — $5.6 million total — and an estimated 4,500 cubic yards of contaminated soil excavated.

The company created a landing page labeled “Making it right in East Palestine.” The page contains frequently asked questions and answers, as well as a contact form for users to pose additional inquiries.

It also granted a $1 million budget for a Norfolk Southern community liaison, aimed at helping restore the area.

February 19

Buttigieg targets Norfolk Southern

Buttigieg penned a three-page letter to the Atlanta-based transportation company and Shaw, accusing Norfolk Southern of repeatedly prioritizing profit over safety.

Family assistance center details

Norfolk Southern said via Twitter that more than 2,000 familles in East Palestine have “connected” with its family assistance center.

February 18

Shaw returns to East Palestine

In a second visit to the area in as many weeks, Shaw met with community members, local leaders and Norfolk Southern railroaders.

Following the visit, Shaw recounted his experiences in a statement published to Norfolk Southern’s newsroom.

"I had a series of meetings with Mayor Conaway and several community leaders, Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH), and fire chief Drabick, along with several of his first responders,” he said. “They are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe.”

"In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am that this happened to their home.”

February 17

A general briefing

“Recovery crews are using highly specialized systems in their work, and their efforts have resulted in safe air and municipal water sources, as validated by testing done by federal and state environmental and health agencies,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement.

February 16

The railway corporation ditches town hall

Norfolk Southern skipped a town hall meeting designed for East Palestine residents and members of other communities to voice their concerns and questions.

The company said in a statement that it had “become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event” as a result of “the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties.”

“We are not going anywhere,” the statement added.

CEO Alan Shaw speaks out

The company posted a letter to its newsroom from its chief executive Alan Shaw to the East Palestine community.

Shaw said that, after visiting the region the previous week, he heard and understood the residents' fears about the safety of air, water and land.

“My simple answer is that we are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” Shaw said. “As we continue site clean-up, the NTSB moves forward with its investigation, and necessary environmental testing is carried out, I promise to keep you updated every step of the way.”

February 15

On the NTSB’s investigation

Norfolk Southern responded via Twitter to the NTSB’s decision to launch an investigation into the derailment.

We are fully cooperating with the NTSB's investigation, but can't share info until their report is released. We also are working closely with the people of East Palestine, Ohio, to support their needs now and to learn from them how we can help the community over the long term. https://t.co/BCfuI94QRj — Norfolk Southern (@nscorp) February 15, 2023

The corporation also released a statement, updating stakeholders on environmental monitoring and community assistance for the affected region. It published an updated version of the document the following day, February 16.

Addressing employee accusations

Staffers voiced concerns to CBS News over the derailed train’s weight and length, and they claimed the vehicle broke down at least once before doing so in East Palestine.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told the publication that "the weight distribution of this train was uniform throughout.” The spokesperson also highlighted that the train included a mid-train locomotive "which helps manage the dynamic forces of the train" and reduces mechanical issues.

February 14

Actions speak louder?

Norfolk Southern announced plans to create a $1 million charitable fund for East Palestine, working with state and local leaders “to identify where the donations can do the most good.”

February 6

On the controlled burn

After helping conduct the controlled release and burn of the rail cars carrying hazardous materials, Norfolk Southern published a statement, according to Axios.

“The controlled breach of several rail cars has been completed successfully under the supervision of experts and first responders," the company reportedly said.

The statement has since been deleted.

February 5-6

Guidance on family assistance center

Amidst an evacuation order in East Palestine, Norfolk Southern once again used Twitter to provide updates on its newly-established family center function.

February 4

Norfolk Southern addresses derailment

The day after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, the transportation company released a statement via its newsroom.

“Norfolk Southern continues to work in the East Palestine community along local, state, and federal officials. The [National Transportation Safety Board] will be the lead agency for providing updates on the incident,” it said.

Through its Twitter account, Norfolk Southern provided users with specific examples of how it is supporting the affected region, including establishing a “family assistance center” and donating $25,000 to the Red Cross.