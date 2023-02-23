Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

The campaign aims to increase awareness of age-related macular degeneration.

by Eric Berger Added 2 hours ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ: Bausch + Lomb, a manufacturer of eye-health supplements, launched a social media campaign this month highlighting the personal stories of people who use eye vitamins.

The campaign, What Sight Inspires You, aims to increase awareness of age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease. It is running on the company’s SightMatters Facebook page this month. 

“Our SightMatters Facebook community members inspired the launch of our What Sight Inspires You AMD campaign,” said Joseph Gordon, Bausch + Lomb president of global consumer for surgical and vision care, via email. “SightMatters is an online educational resource where those who have been diagnosed with AMD can find support and insights from the AMD community as well as information on how to manage AMD.”

One of the campaign’s first Facebook posts said that the company asked members to send images that inspire them and to take action to protect their sight. The company shared a photo of a volunteer team at a local park and encouraged other Facebook users to send in their pictures of sights that inspire them. 

The company’s eye products include supplements for adults over age 50 and eye-health gummies. 

“We hope that by increasing awareness of AMD through this campaign, we will encourage AMD patients to better understand all the steps they should take in collaboration with their eye doctors to help protect their eye health,” Gordon said.

In addition to the SightMatters Facebook page, the company is promoting the campaign on its LinkedIn and Twitter pages, Gordon said.

To generate earned media, the company reached out to marketing, trade and consumer publications, Gordon said. 

Real Chemistry worked on media relations for the campaign. The company declined to disclose any other agencies that may have worked on the campaign.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Agencies are at the center of the WFH vs. RTO tug of war: How are they handling it?

Agencies are at the center of the WFH vs. RTO tug of war: How are they handling it?

Gen Z's unwavering expectations for brands during Black History Month: Action over performative allyship

Gen Z's unwavering expectations for brands during Black History Month: Action over performative allyship

Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

More than seven percent of Americans identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

LGBTQIA+ community desires more messaging, inclusive values from healthcare brands, report finds

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 2.23.2023 - Ellen Ryan Mardiks, Golin

The PR Week: 2.23.2023 - Ellen Ryan Mardiks, Golin

WPP PR business 'resurgent' as growth accelerates in Q4

WPP PR business 'resurgent' as growth accelerates in Q4

OnePlus is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

OnePlus names Finn Partners, Chemistry Cultura to AOR accounts

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok addresses low-pay complaints with creator fund

Is Twitter’s revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?

Is Twitter’s revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?