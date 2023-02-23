Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

BRIDGEWATER, NJ: Bausch + Lomb, a manufacturer of eye-health supplements, launched a social media campaign this month highlighting the personal stories of people who use eye vitamins.

The campaign, What Sight Inspires You, aims to increase awareness of age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease. It is running on the company’s SightMatters Facebook page this month.

“Our SightMatters Facebook community members inspired the launch of our What Sight Inspires You AMD campaign,” said Joseph Gordon, Bausch + Lomb president of global consumer for surgical and vision care, via email. “SightMatters is an online educational resource where those who have been diagnosed with AMD can find support and insights from the AMD community as well as information on how to manage AMD.”

One of the campaign’s first Facebook posts said that the company asked members to send images that inspire them and to take action to protect their sight. The company shared a photo of a volunteer team at a local park and encouraged other Facebook users to send in their pictures of sights that inspire them.

The company’s eye products include supplements for adults over age 50 and eye-health gummies.

“We hope that by increasing awareness of AMD through this campaign, we will encourage AMD patients to better understand all the steps they should take in collaboration with their eye doctors to help protect their eye health,” Gordon said.

In addition to the SightMatters Facebook page, the company is promoting the campaign on its LinkedIn and Twitter pages, Gordon said.

To generate earned media, the company reached out to marketing, trade and consumer publications, Gordon said.

Real Chemistry worked on media relations for the campaign. The company declined to disclose any other agencies that may have worked on the campaign.