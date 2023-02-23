LGBTQIA+ community desires more messaging, inclusive values from healthcare brands, report finds

Communicating and advertising effectively to the LGTBQIA+ community has long been a challenge for medical marketers due to industry blind spots.

by Jack O'Brien, MM+M Added 3 hours ago

More than seven percent of Americans identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: The LGTQIA+ community expects to hear more frequently from healthcare brands about a wide array of medical concerns, according to a report released by CMI Media Group on Wednesday. 

Instead of fixating on medical issues many often associate with members of the LGBTQIA+ community solely during Pride month, healthcare brands are encouraged to take a whole-person approach to the physical, mental and emotional health of the community. 

Communicating and advertising effectively to the LGTBQIA+ community has long been a challenge for medical marketers due to industry blind spots

These failings have not only affected the work produced by agencies but also the patients they’re seeking to reach.  

A report released last summer found that patients who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community said they receive less information and use fewer preventive care services compared to the overall population.

In addition to care delivery, the CMI report, conducted in partnership with LGBTQIA+ research firm Community Marketing & Insights, indicated that members of the community also care about seeing LGBTQIA+ values reflected at the corporate level. 

This is an especially important consideration in light of a recent wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation as well as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which eroded consumer trust in brands on the topic of reproductive rights. A report released in mid-October found that more than 40% of LGBTQIA+ consumers were more likely to change their purchasing decisions due to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

CMI said that this is an opportunity for life sciences manufacturers to “not only build connections, but also to redefine health” among the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The LGBTQ+ community is incredibly diverse and deserving of personalized information and support from healthcare brands,” CMI Media Group CEO Dr. Susan Dorfman said in a statement. “Our research aims to help our clients and the greater health industry to understand how to serve this community in a way that is respectful and valuable.” 

The CMI report was released the same day that a Gallup poll found that 7.2% of Americans identify themselves as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, which is double what it was when the poll was first taken in 2012. 

The agency also issued the report weeks after announcing the next phase of its global expansion, highlighted by opening a new regional hub in London and hiring Matt Durham as its global director.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Agencies are at the center of the WFH vs. RTO tug of war: How are they handling it?

Agencies are at the center of the WFH vs. RTO tug of war: How are they handling it?

Gen Z's unwavering expectations for brands during Black History Month: Action over performative allyship

Gen Z's unwavering expectations for brands during Black History Month: Action over performative allyship

Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

Bausch + Lomb asks Facebook users what sights inspire them

More than seven percent of Americans identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

LGBTQIA+ community desires more messaging, inclusive values from healthcare brands, report finds

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 2.23.2023 - Ellen Ryan Mardiks, Golin

The PR Week: 2.23.2023 - Ellen Ryan Mardiks, Golin

WPP PR business 'resurgent' as growth accelerates in Q4

WPP PR business 'resurgent' as growth accelerates in Q4

OnePlus is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

OnePlus names Finn Partners, Chemistry Cultura to AOR accounts

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

TikTok addresses low-pay complaints with creator fund

Is Twitter’s revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?

Is Twitter’s revised two-factor authentication policy a dealbreaker?