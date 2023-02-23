KFC makes Jenny Packwood interim CMO as Jack Hinchliffe departs
KFC UK and Ireland has announced that chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer Jenny Packwood will additionally become interim chief marketing officer, as Jack Hinchliffe leaves the business.
