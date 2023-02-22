OnePlus names Finn Partners, Chemistry Cultura to AOR accounts

Finn will serve as global comms AOR for worldwide outreach and Chemistry Cultura will run U.S. Hispanic comms.

NEW YORK: China-based consumer electronics brand OnePlus has named two firms to AOR accounts, one for global and another for U.S. Hispanic communications, respectively.

Finn Partners will serve as the smartphone brand’s firm for strategic global communications and product promotion, and Chemistry Cultura will be the company’s first Hispanic communications AOR for U.S. community outreach.

OnePlus global headquarters in China is responsible for global content-development and dissemination, and North America oversees regional communications management with media, influencers and analysts in the U.S. and Canada, according to Jay Liu, head of marketing for OnePlus North America.

Finn’s hire follows a procurement-led review that began last summer in a bid to accelerate OnePlus’s worldwide expansion plans. Finn was the only firm signed by OnePlus’ China headquarters to cover international markets, but it will not handle all local executions for specific regions.

The global account will be led by Finn’s China office, joined by a senior, strategic team from the agency’s U.S. and E.U. offices, the firm said.

“We are able to work efficiently in collaboration with other offices and overcome [profit and loss] barriers to equip service teams to deliver on the client’s business needs,” Finn senior partner Jason Cao said via email. “Our unique strength in supporting outbound communication for multinational companies has fueled major growth for Finn China in 2022, with many new global clients from various industries, such as consumer, technology and hospitality. We have a strong positive outlook to support more Asia-based clients requiring cross-regional support as they enter international markets.”

Cao will lead the OnePlus account for Finn.

The agency will work to define the OnePlus narrative and global expansion, driving a series of product stories to engage with overseas users through compelling content, insight-driven strategies and creative international PR campaigns, Finn said in a statement.

Smart device manufacturer OnePlus was founded in 2013. The company has more than 30 million customers in more than 50 countries.

Chemistry Cultura’s 12-month retainer agreement will entail Latino strategy, messaging, influencer marketing, media relations, events and community outreach, the agency said in a statement. It is the first firm to hold the U.S. Hispanic account.

The partnership is the result of a Hispanic communication-driven RFP process that took place in Q4 2022 before the company hired Chemistry Cultura in January. SVP Lauren Cortiñas will lead the account from the Phoenix office with a team of five.

“We were really excited not only just to win a piece of business, but specifically, have long been admirers of OnePlus. Their mantra is ‘never settle,’ and I think that that's not just in words, but they practice what they preach and how they go to market,” Chemistry Cultura president Mike Valdes-Fauli said. “It's going to be a lot of fun to put our creative lens on that andengage the Hispanic community in ways that feel fresh.”

Valdes-Fauli added that he’s excited for an always-on approach to maintaining a “consistent dialogue with the Hispanic customer base,” through this partnership.

Chemistry Cultura did not disclose financial details of the partnership, but identified the budget as a sizable investment, demonstrating how important the Hipanic community is to OnePlus.

“Our sole focal point as an agency is U.S. Hispanic…in literally every single case, we are collaborating with other agency partners, us doing the Hispanic [work] but hopefully working in a successful fashion with many different firms that [OnePlus] has engaged to do other things,” said Valdes-Fauli.

OnePlus North America also works with long-standing AOR SparkPR for support with media relations, thought leadership and executive communications in the U.S. and Canada, according to OnePlus North America head of PR Spenser Blank.

The company named MSix&Partners as its North American paid media strategy AOR in December 2022.

Pinta rebranded as Chemistry Cultura in January 2022, after it was acquired by ad agency Chemistry the year prior. The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) named Chemistry Cultura as its communications AOR later that same year.