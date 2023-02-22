Ditto names Anouk Morin to Web3 role

Morin will be responsible for developing the agency’s in-house crypto content and thought leadership.

by Natasha Bach Added 28 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Ditto PR is expanding its focus on and services for crypto and Web3, naming Anouk Morin as the agency’s first Web3 lead associate.

Morin will be responsible for developing the firm’s in-house crypto content and thought leadership externally. She will also focus on educating the rest of Ditto’s team internally on Web3, while continuing her own crypto work. Her areas of priority will be Web3 gaming, decentralized autonomous organizations, the metaverse and blockchain ecosystems. 

Morin has worked at Ditto for the past year, serving as a communications assistant for clients such as hardware wallet Ledger, NYX Cosmetics and Web3 website builder Unstoppable Domains. Previously, Morin worked at Havas Paris in the agency’s Web3 division at Havas Blockchain, collaborating with large crypto companies such as Tezos and Binance. Morin also previously worked in PR at fashion brands Chanel and Totem.

The appointment builds on other crypto-focused roles at Ditto. Last September, the agency named Molly Glennon VP and head of crypto, responsible for expanding the firm’s crypto practice and client portfolio, alongside its services offering. Morin is reporting to Glennon. 

Ditto specializes in fintech, financial services, educational technology and professional services and has offices in locations such as New York City and Los Angeles.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Wong oversees about 35 people at the Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project promotes Kevin Wong to lead comms, marketing and content

How Chipotle is launching the concept restaurant Farmesa

How Chipotle is launching the concept restaurant Farmesa

Chadwick is also on the board of the Papa John’s Foundation.

Papa Johns promotes Madeline Chadwick to chief corporate affairs officer

Nearly 18% of Americans are turning to social media for medical info. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Gen Z, millennials turn to TikTok instead of doctors for health advice: Here’s what that looks like

NewsWhip works with clients including PepsiCo and Google. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NewsWhip closes $13 million funding round

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

(STEFANI REYNOLDS/Contributor/Getty Images)

‘We’re all participants in the information war’ – how PR continues to fight for Ukraine

Inside Molson Coors’ first Super Bowl spot in 33 years

Inside Molson Coors’ first Super Bowl spot in 33 years

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

What Microsoft is saying about the first reactions to its AI-powered Bing chatbot