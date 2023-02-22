PRWeek UK Top 150 2023: entry deadline extended

The deadline for submitting your figures for PRWeek’s annual UK Top 150 Consultancies project has been extended to midday on Monday 6 March.

The Top 150 questionnaire, which also asks about revenue and headcount in the Middle East, is now live.

Agencies on PRWeek's Top 150 database have been contacted with a link to the questionnaire. To request the form, and to be added to the database, please email john.harrington@haymarket.com.

The questionnaire asks for revenue, headcount and other information relating to the UK, as well as data related to the Middle East. The information will be used for rankings tables and in-depth features as part of the Top 150 project.

Agencies are urged to complete the questionnaire even if they think they fall below the Top 150 revenue threshold. This is because there will be opportunities to be included in other tables – including sector tables, the ‘bubbling under’ list and the independent agencies ranking.

Agency bosses may also be quoted as thought leaders in accompanying features.

A separate questionnaire for the global Agency Business Report – which asks for data both globally and in the US – is available for non-UK agencies. Firms do not need to fill out this questionnaire to be ranked in the UK Top 150 table. However, if they would like to be in the global agency ranking table, or the US table, the questionnaire must be completed. For more information, contact abr@prweek.com.

Click here to view the Top 150 articles from 2022.