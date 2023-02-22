Government COVID-19 comms marginalised children, MPs told

Children have been left on the fringes of government comms around COVID-19, according to The British Academy’s head of public policy, Dr Adam Wright.

Young people “felt very much left out of the public communications” during the pandemic, Dr Adam Wright, head of public policy at The British Academy, told MPs yesterday (21 February).

“There is a two-way process. It is not just about the dissemination of information and one-way communication,” he said in an appearance before a parliamentary committee on online harms and disinformation.

The committee, which is an offshoot of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, is conducting an inquiry into the role of trusted voices in combatting the spread of misinformation.

Wright commented: “There also needs to be a sense that you are listening to people and that they have a voice – that patients have a voice in the healthcare system and that children have a voice so that they can really engage with the information that is coming out in terms of how their education is affected, for instance, or their family life.”

He warned that “disengagement and the lack of voice leads people down the route of consuming other forms of information, and they lose trust in certain institutions as a result of that. It is important to bring them back in."

Wright said a different approach to comms is needed. “It is important to understand that levels of trust in communities are higher towards local government than they are towards central government,” he added.

“Communicating and giving local government resources to be able to communicate effectively on long-term issues like public health, through those local channels, will actually really help marginalised groups in those communities, in particular, to pick up that important evidence and information.”

Dr Rachel Quinn, director of medical science policy at the Academy of Medical Sciences, and Areeq Chowdhury, head of policy at The Royal Society, also appeared before the committee.

Patients and carers feel their viewpoints are being ignored, according to Quinn. “They were really disappointed that, during COVID-19, there was a real gap in co-development of public information about public health and the safety of things like vaccines. That was not co-developed with them and the underrepresented groups that were targeted,” she said. “They feel there is a real lack of good public information because it is not being developed and they are not being listened to.”

On the issue of dealing with fake news, Chowdhury warned: “I think that the problem with government funding to tackle misinformation is that it feeds into the conspiracy that you’re parroting the government line.”

There is a “big challenge around the sustainable funding” of fact-checking organisations so that they “do not have to go, cap in hand, to the platforms to fund their work”, he said.

The Government Communication Service has been approached for comment.