How Chipotle is launching the concept restaurant Farmesa

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening concept restaurant Farmesa in Santa Monica, California, in partnership with Kitchen United Mix. It’s the first concept launch under chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who has served as CEO since 2018.

Farmesa’s menu, curated by James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Nate Appleman, will feature proteins, greens, grains and vegetables inspired by Chipotle’s Food With Integrity standards. Appleman, who serves as director of culinary innovation at Farmesa, previously led menu innovations for Chipotle from 2010 to 2017.

The concept will soft-open with an abbreviated menu and limited hours to help the restaurant team learn cooking techniques before rolling out next month, the company said in a statement.

The launch, spearheaded by Chipotle’s new ventures team and the group’s VP, Nate Lawton, chose Santa Monica because of its location in a trade area that orders food delivery 9.2 times more often than the national average, according to data from Kitchen United.

In working with third-party partners for pickup and delivery, Farmesa can reach a larger number of consumers, learn quickly and adapt accordingly, according to Lawton.

“Following the formation of our new ventures team in 2022, we implemented a strategy to identify, develop and invest in new concepts that advance our mission to cultivate a better world by increasing access to real food,” Lawton said. “With Farmesa, we are tapping into the fresh eatery food trend that is in demand among Chipotle's target demographic: Gen Z and Millennials.”

Farmesa will serve bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95. Each will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces and a topping option.

The concept's full menu will include dishes like classic Santa Maria-style grilled tri-tip steak, everything spice-crusted ora king salmon, whipped potatoes, golden beets, sprouted cauliflower and sweet potato chips.

Farmesa will also serve 100% certified organic, non-GMO and all-natural drinks from Tractor Beverage along with still and sparkling water.

In addition to the national announcement made last Wednesday, Lawton said the team is hyper-focused on introducing the Farmesa brand to the Los Angeles area by sampling with local residents and businesses. Chipotle is also leveraging targeted emails and promotions for Chipotle Rewards members in the area who signed up to receive notifications about the new concept.

Lawton said the ultimate goal is to expand the concept beyond a virtual setting.

Guests will be able to place an order through on-site kiosks at the Kitchen United Mix space in Santa Monica or via its website. Third-party partners through marketplace apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats will be available for pickup and delivery options.