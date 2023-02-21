The Trevor Project promotes Kevin Wong to lead comms, marketing and content

The nonprofit also named Jackson Budinger as senior director of communications.

NEW YORK: The Trevor Project has elevated Kevin Wong to SVP of communications, marketing and content, giving him additional oversight over the nonprofit’s overall brand.

Wong’s role expands upon former chief growth officer Calvin Stowell’s responsibilities. Stowell, who left the Trevor Project this month, could not be immediately reached for comment on his next move.

Wong, now reporting to interim CEO Peggy Rajski, said that his promotion will help the Trevor Project diversify its demographic reach.

“In the past, there was a huge focus on young people only,” Wong said. “The challenge at hand, ending suicide among LGBTQ people, is massive. We need to be broader than just LGBTQ young people.”

Combining comms, marketing, brand and content allows the Trevor Project to adopt a more holistic, team-wide approach, better supporting its research, education and advocacy work, Wong said. He is overseeing about 35 staffers.

Wong pointed to the Trevor Project’s docu-short “Learn with Love,” which tells the stories of three trans young people and their relationships with the people who love them, as the kind of content he wants to lean into. Ultimately, the nonprofit’s goal is to shift public perception and draw allies and advocates to “critical work.”

The nonprofit also promoted Jackson Budinger to senior director of comms. Budinger will manage PR, internal comms and celebrity influencer engagement.

Budinger; Abie Peacock, senior director of integrated marketing; and Megan Stowe, VP of brand and content, are all reporting to Wong.

"Partnering with Peacock, Budinger and Stowe means I'll be working alongside the best and brightest experts in marketing, communications and creative, all with a unified vision to support and affirm LGBTQ young people,” Wong added.

Wong was recently named to PRWeek’s 2022 Health Influencer 30 list, and he is nominated for Outstanding In-House Professional at the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2023.

The Trevor Project and LaunchSquad, the nonprofit’s PR AOR, also won Best Use of Technology at PRWeek’s 2022 Purpose Awards for developing Crisis Contact Simulator, a campaign that used AI to train contact counselors. The LGBTQ youth suicide prevention and mental health organization also works with 160over90 on celebrity influencer engagement, Wong said.

The Trevor Project's community of individuals, corporations, foundations and other entities raised nearly $59 million in 2021, according to the organization's latest annual report. Notable donors included actor Daniel Radcliffe, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and NFL player Carl Nassib.