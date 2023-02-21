Papa Johns promotes Madeline Chadwick to chief corporate affairs officer

Chadwick has worked at the pizza chain since 2018, most recently as SVP of comms and corporate affairs.

ATLANTA: Papa Johns has promoted Madeline Chadwick to chief corporate affairs officer.

Chadwick is continuing to oversee employee and franchisee communications, corporate comms, brand PR and reputation, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance strategy.

Reporting to Papa Johns president and CEO Rob Lynch, Chadwick is continuing to serve on the company’s executive leadership team. She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

After joining Papa Johns in 2018 as VP of communications, Chadwick was promoted a year later to SVP of comms and corporate affairs. She recently spoke with PRWeek about how the pandemic has forged a tighter partnership between PR and human resources at her company.

Chadwick also serves on the board of the Papa John’s Foundation, which has contributed nearly $9 million to community organizations since 2020, according to a company statement.

Prior to Papa Johns, Chadwick led comms for the founder of Quicken Loans and owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA franchise, Dan Gilbert, and his family of companies and investments in Detroit and Cleveland.

Earlier in her career, Chadwick held senior comms roles at eBay and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She was also SVP of global consumer marketing at Weber Shandwick.

Papa Johns and agency Current Global are nominated for two awards, Best in Employee Engagement and Best in Data Insight, at the PRWeek U.S. 2023 Awards. Papa Johns also works with Edelman.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $511 million in Q3, down less than 1% from the same period in 2021. Net income was $8.3 million, down from to $29.3 million in Q3 2021. The company is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday.