NewsWhip closes $13 million funding round

The investment by London-based AshGrove Capital will be used to build out the company’s employee base.

by Natasha Bach Added 2 hours ago

NewsWhip works with clients including PepsiCo and Google. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Predictive media monitoring company NewsWhip has closed a $13 million funding round from London-based AshGrove Capital.

NewsWhip is planning to strengthen its offerings, improving its ability to identify and predict news and narratives. The company also intends to expand its team, anticipating a 50% increase in headcount from 2022 to 2024.

"We're seeing an accelerating demand from our brand customers for insights in real-time, with our brand business growing more than 50% last year," said NewsWhip CEO Paul Quigley. "That demand is something we as a company want to lean into serving."

NewsWhip tracks stories that are gaining traction online and uses this information to predict which ones may become more important and drive conversation online. The company says PR pros can use its platform to spend less time on laborious monitoring while getting the data they need to make better decisions.

NewsWhip works with clients including PepsiCo, Google, Tinder, Samsung and Conde Nast.

"From the start, we've been obsessed with giving a true, real-time picture of what's happening online, and in recent years we have built automated insights and predictive models to make this real-time picture more and more accurate," Quigley said. "We'll be using the funding to take this further: spotting changes in attitude to key parties, predicting changes in sentiment and predicting the growth and spread of different narratives."


