Emergency comms should go back to basics, warns former security minister

The Government needs to be more proactive and use traditional methods to inform households about what to have on hand in case of a major emergency, according to Labour peer Lord West

Speaking during a House of Lords debate on emergency planning yesterday (20 February), Lord West, the ex-security minister and former First Sea Lord, asked: “Does the minister agree that we should be more proactive towards households in terms of advice for when there is some major, major crisis or emergency?”

He added: “We used to very clearly tell households about having batteries, torches, water purifiers, a wind-up radio, the frequencies to listen in on when these emergencies happen. We now have a website, but people aren’t told.

“Does the minister believe we should tell people what would be very useful to have? They don’t have to have it but my goodness me if everything goes wrong it’s very useful to have those things.”

In response, cabinet office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe admitted: “The focus on the website is not always great, particularly when websites go down during emergencies. I take the point about making sure people know by leaflets and so on as well as by websites what they need to do in the case of an emergency.”

She said: “We need to make sure people know what to do when they are in difficulties… We are open to new ideas, both on substance and on communication.”

Failings in comms were referred to in a strategy released by the Cabinet Office at the end of last year, aimed at ensuring the UK is better prepared for crises such as pandemics, terrorism, cyber attacks and extreme weather.

It stated that existing advice “on specific risks is available through a range of gov.uk pages which are successful in their own right, but are not necessarily easily accessible beyond their defined target audiences and do not give a holistic view when considering whole-of-society risks”.

The UK Government Resilience Framework pledged to make “communications on risk more relevant and easily accessible” by 2030.

“Making advice on risk more directly accessible to the public will not only improve the visibility of information on risk, but will also include an element of personalisation so that individuals, households and organisations have actionable information on how they can prepare for the risks that might impact them,” it said.

The Government Communication Service has been approached for comment.