People Like Us seeks candidates for its first working board

People Like Us, the not-for-profit networking group for minority ethnic professionals in media and marcomms, is calling on industry professionals to join its new working board.

by Jonathan Owen Added 8 hours ago

The networking group People Like Us is looking for people to lead work on its quarterly events, partnerships, campaigns, public affairs and recruitment. A treasurer is also being sought, along with a mentoring co-ordinator.

The not-for-profit group is also searching for a head of social/digital to run its LinkedIn channel and start up an Instagram social media account.

People with five or more years of experience are being sought for the voluntary roles “supporting the growth of the group”, which will last for 12 months, according to today’s announcement.

Brothers Sheeraz Gulsher, senior PR manager at Sky, and Darain Faraz, international brand marketing director at LinkedIn, created People Like Us in 2020.

It teamed up with PRWeek in 2021 to launch the Pay Gaps Project, looking at gender and ethnicity pay gaps at UK PR agencies.

People Like Us has also partnered LinkedIn, Samsung, Sony Music and the England and Wales Cricket Board, among others, on its quarterly networking events. The group supports individuals in finding new roles, advises organisations on their diversity and inclusion strategies and recently launched a campaign calling for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting.

Gulsher stated: “We have huge ambitions in our industries and beyond. Ultimately, we believe that the UK workplace should be a level playing field, but we need more People Like Us to help make that happen.

“That’s why we are inviting applications from those of all backgrounds to join us and help support a mission that is bigger than us all.”

Applications for places on the working board open today and can be made via the People Like Us website. The deadline is 16 March 2023.


