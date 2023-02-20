Mischief boosts senior team with hires from Freuds, Weber Shandwick and Taylor Herring

Mischief, the creative agency that is part of MHP Group, has made three appointments to its management team led by managing director Charlotte Brooks.

The appointments announced today take the Mischief management team to nine and are part of managing director Charlottte Brooks’ “transformation strategy for the brand” as she “builds on Mischief’s disruptive heritage to develop fully integrated creative capabilities”, according to the agency.

Dan Deeks-Osburn is joining from Freuds, where he was strategy director. As Mischief’s strategy and insights lead, he will be responsible for “driving forward insight-driven creative work rooted in culture” and “be instrumental in supporting Mischief’s ever-growing integrated cross-channel offering”, the agency said.

Deeks-Osburn will lead the strategic direction of some of Mischief’s flagship accounts, including LEGO Group, LV= and Just Eat, and will start in his new role next month.

Josie Whittle has left Weber Shandwick, where she worked her way up from assistant account executive to director over more than a decade, to join Mischief as a senior director.

She starts in her new role this month and will oversee some of the agency’s biggest accounts, such as Seven Dials, E.ON and Ocado. Whittle will also be responsible for delivering multi-market campaigns across EMEA and North America.

Vish Rana returns to Mischief in an associate director role after 18 months at Taylor Herring, where he was a senior account director. Rana previously spent more than three years at Mischief, where he was an account director, before leaving in 2021.

He starts back at the agency next month and will specialise in culture and entertainment, leading on projects such as the Three Live Nation sponsorship and ECB’s The Hundred.

Commenting on the appointments, Brooks said: “We are thrilled to have Dan, Josie and Vish joining the Mischief management team. We’ve had some brilliant recent wins, including the likes of Jack Link’s, Petplan, JD Williams and ITV, and we’ve seen rapid organic growth across our existing client base as we expand our influencer and performance capabilities.”

She added: “By bolstering our specialist skill set, we hope to build upon this success and achieve our ambitious plans for the year ahead – particularly when it comes to growth, agency culture and the expansion of our integrated offer.”

Mischief is ranked 15th in PRWeek’s most recent Top 150 Consultancies table, up from 16th the previous year, with revenue of just over £31m.